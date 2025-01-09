Angels Notes: Halos Sign Outfielder, Could Be Nearing Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Angels made a minor league addition this week, adding an outfielder who used to play in the Cleveland Guardians organization to bolster the team's depth.
He'll begin his work in the minor leagues but will hope to aid the major league club at some point in the near future.
In other Angels offseason news, a report circulated this week that the team was nearing a potential big trade as they got closer to exchanging arbitration numbers.
According to Royals insider David Lesky:
"Might just be noise, but I've heard some talk that the Angels might be moving Taylor Ward before the arbitration numbers get exchanged this week. The Royals have been interested in the past, and he's definitely a fit. Just something to keep an eye on."
The Angels have a surplus of outfielders — especially if they bring in a big free agent — and could use one to aid either the pitching staff or the infield.
Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo are potential trade candidates on the Halos.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
