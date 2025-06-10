Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Outfielder, Make Roster Move, Urged to Trade All-Star

Gabe Smallson

May 6, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) pitcher Jose Fermin (68) and third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) celebrate the victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Athletics, 7-4, on Monday and improved to 31-34 on the year.

Ahead of the eventual win, the Halos signed a veteran outfielder. After making his debut in 2016, the outfielder has played on a few divisional rivals as he has much experience to pass onto the younger Halos.

Additionally, a roster move was made as a standout reliever's locker being removed started the inquiry. His spot in the clubhouse was replaced by a veteran pitcher as the young reliever was sent back to Triple-A, and another pitcher was designated for assignment.

Finally, the Halos are urged to part ways with an All-Star ahead of the trade deadline. With all the talent on the roster, perhaps a replenished farm or other pieces in exchange for the $42 million man would better fit the Angels at this point in time.

Angels Sign Veteran Outfielder Who Played for Multiple AL West Rivals

Angels Standout Reliever Has Locker Removed From Angel Stadium Hinting at Roster Move

Angels Urged to Trade $42 Million All-Star Ahead of Deadline

Angels Manager Provides Major Update on Mike Trout Return to Outfield

Angels All-Star Undergoing Tests, Could Head to Injured List

Angels Manager Says Veteran Reliever Has Been 'Godsend' for Halos

Angels Pitcher Needs Change of Scenery, Says Insider

