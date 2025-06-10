Angels Notes: Halos Sign Outfielder, Make Roster Move, Urged to Trade All-Star
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Athletics, 7-4, on Monday and improved to 31-34 on the year.
Ahead of the eventual win, the Halos signed a veteran outfielder. After making his debut in 2016, the outfielder has played on a few divisional rivals as he has much experience to pass onto the younger Halos.
Additionally, a roster move was made as a standout reliever's locker being removed started the inquiry. His spot in the clubhouse was replaced by a veteran pitcher as the young reliever was sent back to Triple-A, and another pitcher was designated for assignment.
Finally, the Halos are urged to part ways with an All-Star ahead of the trade deadline. With all the talent on the roster, perhaps a replenished farm or other pieces in exchange for the $42 million man would better fit the Angels at this point in time.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
