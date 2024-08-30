Angels Notes: Historic Achievements and Key Debuts Among Top Stories
The Angels' losing streak ended at seven yesterday, as Jack Kochanowicz twirled six strong innings and three relievers combined to complete the 3-0 shutout in Detroit.
Up next: Sam Aldegheri gets the ball for his major league debut Friday night in Anaheim.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed it:
Zach Neto Shines with a Historic Milestone
Angels infielder Zach Neto achieved a franchise first on Thursday, becoming the team's first infielder ever to notch a 20-home run, 20-stolen base season. Not only is he the first infielder to accomplish this, but he's also among the youngest, placing him in a distinguished group within the franchise's history.
Samuel Aldegheri To Make MLB Debut as First Italian Born and Raised Pitcher
In a groundbreaking move, the Angels promoted left-handed pitcher Samuel Aldegheri, making him the first major league player born and raised in Italy. Aldegheri's debut not only represents a personal milestone but also signifies the global reach and influence of Major League Baseball.
Team Spirit Boosted by Recent Meeting
A recent team meeting reportedly served as a bonding opportunity for the Angels. Although it came amid a seven-game losing streak, Tuesday's "Come to Jesus" session might have brought the team closer together in the long run.
Prospect Caden Dana Set for Sunday Debut
Angels top pitching prospect Caden Dana is scheduled to make his major league debut this Sunday — an exciting development for the team's pitching staff.
Niko Kavadas Makes Heartwarming Exchange with Fans
Angels rookie Niko Kavadas accepted a heartfelt offer from the fans who caught his first major league home run, showcasing the unique interactions between players and fans.
Griffin Canning's Role in Question
Following an impressive six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, questions arose about the best way to use right-hander Griffin Canning's future. Should he follow an opener or start outright?
Re-evaluating the Angels' 2024 Season
Despite a challenging year, Angels manager Ron Washington and the team are looking to find meaningful ways to finish the 2024 season strong.