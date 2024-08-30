Halos Today

Angels Notes: Historic Achievements and Key Debuts Among Top Stories

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 29, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss (21) and pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (64) celebrates after the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 29, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss (21) and pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (64) celebrates after the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Angels' losing streak ended at seven yesterday, as Jack Kochanowicz twirled six strong innings and three relievers combined to complete the 3-0 shutout in Detroit.

Up next: Sam Aldegheri gets the ball for his major league debut Friday night in Anaheim.

Here are all the headlines you might have missed it:

Zach Neto Shines with a Historic Milestone

Angels infielder Zach Neto achieved a franchise first on Thursday, becoming the team's first infielder ever to notch a 20-home run, 20-stolen base season. Not only is he the first infielder to accomplish this, but he's also among the youngest, placing him in a distinguished group within the franchise's history.

Samuel Aldegheri To Make MLB Debut as First Italian Born and Raised Pitcher

In a groundbreaking move, the Angels promoted left-handed pitcher Samuel Aldegheri, making him the first major league player born and raised in Italy. Aldegheri's debut not only represents a personal milestone but also signifies the global reach and influence of Major League Baseball.

Team Spirit Boosted by Recent Meeting

A recent team meeting reportedly served as a bonding opportunity for the Angels. Although it came amid a seven-game losing streak, Tuesday's "Come to Jesus" session might have brought the team closer together in the long run.

Prospect Caden Dana Set for Sunday Debut

Angels top pitching prospect Caden Dana is scheduled to make his major league debut this Sunday — an exciting development for the team's pitching staff.

Niko Kavadas Makes Heartwarming Exchange with Fans

Angels rookie Niko Kavadas accepted a heartfelt offer from the fans who caught his first major league home run, showcasing the unique interactions between players and fans.

Griffin Canning's Role in Question

Following an impressive six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, questions arose about the best way to use right-hander Griffin Canning's future. Should he follow an opener or start outright?

Re-evaluating the Angels' 2024 Season

Despite a challenging year, Angels manager Ron Washington and the team are looking to find meaningful ways to finish the 2024 season strong.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News