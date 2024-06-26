Angels Notes: Lefty Remains in Organization, Zach Neto Emulates Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon Update
The Angels beat the Oakland A's for the second consecutive game, their 7-5 win highlighted by a Mickey Moniak grand slam. Here are all the headlines you might have missed Tuesday:
Former Angels Reliever Designated for Assignment
In a recent roster shuffle, former Angels reliever Chris Devenski has been designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-hander faces an uncertain future, including the option to reunite with his hometown team.
Zach Neto Emulates Mike Trout’s Loyalty
Rising star Zach Neto has expressed a commitment to emulate Mike Trout's loyalty to the Los Angeles Angels. Neto's aspirations reflect not just personal goals but also portend a future of stability and leadership growth from the young shortstop.
Anthony Rendon Inches Toward Recovery
Anthony Rendon reached a new milestone in his recovery process. His return to baseball activities brings closer the possibility he can return and bolster the team's infield options as the season progresses.
Angels Pitcher Remains in Organization After DFA
After being designated for assignment, struggling Angels pitcher Jose Suarez remains in the organization at Triple-A. The left-hander will try to regain his form from seasons past away from the major league spotlight.