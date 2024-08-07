Angels Notes: Luis Rengifo Has Surgery, Mike Trout's Hall of Fame Chances, Rainout
The Angels and Yankees were rained out Tuesday and will play a doubleheader today at Yankee Stadium. Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed:
Why Didn't the Angels Trade Kevin Pillar at the Trade Deadline?
Kevin Pillar, once seen as a potential trade asset, remains with the Angels after the trade deadline passed without a move. The decision was reportedly mutual between Pillar and the team, suggesting both parties see continued value in his presence on the roster.
Angels Infielder Undergoes Season-Ending Wrist Surgery
In a disheartening update for the team, one of the Angels' infielders has been sidelined for the rest of the season following wrist surgery. The injury — or rather, re-injury — sheds light on why the Angels might have held onto Rengifo at the trade deadlines.
Projecting Mike Trout's Career: Can the Angels Star Make the Hall of Fame?
Mike Trout’s season has ended prematurely due to a torn meniscus requiring further surgery. Amid another setback, discussions about his Hall of Fame credentials continue, reflecting on his impact and future in the sport,
Angels-Yankees Game Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Wednesday
Due to unforeseen weather conditions in the Bronx, the upcoming game between the Angels and the Yankees at Yankee Stadium has been postponed. A doubleheader has been scheduled to make up for the lost day.
Angels Bring Back Pitcher They Released Two Weeks Ago
In a strategic move, Adam Cimber returns to the Angels' bullpen less than two weeks after being released. This decision is believed to have been part of a larger tactic by the organization.
Former Angels Prospect Involved in Blockbuster Deal Gets Call-Up
Former Angels prospect Ky Bush, who was traded to the Chicago White Sox last year in the Lucas Giolito deal, has been called up to the big leagues. Unfortunately he was the losing pitcher in the White Sox's AL record-tying 21st consecutive loss.