Angels Notes: Massive Roster Move Incoming, Mike Trout Setback, Yankees Trade Idea
The Los Angeles Angels are calling up top prospect Christian Moore. Last year's No. 8 overall pick will try and make the most of his moment as he is headed for the big leagues for the first time in his career..
In unfortunate news, the Halos have no timetable for Mike Trout to return to the outfield. The three-time MVP had a recent setback that should keep him as exclusively the designated hitter for some more time.
Finally, a veteran infielder has been linked to the New York Yankees in what would be a massive trade deadline move. Availability has been an issue for him this season, but the juggernaut in the East could provide a lucrative package in return.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news
