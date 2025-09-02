Angels Notes: Massive Roster Shuffle, Jo Adell Calls Out Astros Stadium, Taylor Ward Injury Update
The Los Angeles Angels lost, 8-3, against their divisional rivals, the Houston Astros, on Monday.
Despite home runs by shortstop Zach Neto and outfielder Jo Adell, the Angels' offense was mostly ineffective in a loss.
Starter Yusei Kikuchi gave up five earned runs in the game, while reliever Brock Burke added another three, which put the game out of reach.
Before the game, the Angels called up Mitch Farris, a left-handed pitcher from Double-A, and selected Scott Kingery's contract, along with activating Chris Taylor.
Subsequently, they added outfielder Gustavo Campero and reliever Carson Fulmer to the 60-day injured list, while demoting Christian Moore to Triple-A.
The team also gave an update on outfielder Taylor Ward, who left Sunday's game from Houston after he suffered a cut around his eye in a scary play.
Adell gave his thoughts on the Astros' ballpark, being notably critical of their outfield that led to Ward's injury.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels' Taylor Ward Received About 20 Stitches, Provides Update After Scary Injury
Angels Outfielder Calls Out Astros After Taylor Ward Injury
Angels Made Change to Yusei Kikuchi That Immediately Backfired With Worst Start of Season
Angels Promote Pitcher for MLB Debut, Reinstate Veteran in Massive Roster Overhaul
Angels Key Pitcher May Not Return This Season
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.