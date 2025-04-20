Angels Notes: Mike Trout Breakout, Halos Plummet in Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the San Francisco Giants, 3-2, on Saturday night despite two long balls from Mike Trout. The Halos now move to 10-10 on the season, but things may be looking up for the recently slumping three-time All-Star.
The recent losing streak is the biggest reason why the Angels have fallen in the latest edition of MLB power rankings. After a promising 8-4 start, the Halos have gone 2-6 with quite a few struggling bats.
One of the recent cold bats is going to stay where he is in the lineup, per manager Ron Washington. The skipper is dead set on keeping the veteran where he is and trusting in his experience.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
