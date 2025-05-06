Angels Notes: Mike Trout Injury Updates, Offensive Reinforcements Coming, Kenley Jansen’s Lesson
The Los Angeles Angels unfortunately placed Mike Trout on the injured list last week, but the superstar has spoken confidently about his recovery. The three-time MVP bruised two bones in the same knee he tore his meniscus in last season.
Luckily, the Angels will be getting some offensive reinforcements back soon in a moment of the season when the offense has gone cold. The veteran is set to come back soon, but manager Ron Washington said it's dependent on how he's feeling in his recovery.
Finally, Kenley Jansen shared a valuable lesson to his teammates amid the team's struggles. He called upon a recent performance he had that was far from his usual dominance, but used it as an example to set a new tone moving forward.
