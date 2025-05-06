Halos Today

Angels Notes: Mike Trout Injury Updates, Offensive Reinforcements Coming, Kenley Jansen’s Lesson

Gabe Smallson

Apr 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout leads off from third base during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. All MLB players will be wearing the number 42 on Jackie Robinson Day to commemorate Robinson making his major league debut in 1947. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels unfortunately placed Mike Trout on the injured list last week, but the superstar has spoken confidently about his recovery. The three-time MVP bruised two bones in the same knee he tore his meniscus in last season.

Luckily, the Angels will be getting some offensive reinforcements back soon in a moment of the season when the offense has gone cold. The veteran is set to come back soon, but manager Ron Washington said it's dependent on how he's feeling in his recovery.

Finally, Kenley Jansen shared a valuable lesson to his teammates amid the team's struggles. He called upon a recent performance he had that was far from his usual dominance, but used it as an example to set a new tone moving forward.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels' Mike Trout Bruised 2 Bones in His Knee With Latest Injury

Is Mike Trout's Knee Injury the Same as Torn Meniscus From 2024 for Angels?

Angels Could Get Major Offensive Reinforcements As Soon As Tuesday

Angels Future Hall of Famer Teaches Teammates Perfect Lesson After Struggles

Angels Give Up Unthinkable MLB History in Loss to Tigers

Angels Manager Says There's No 'Quick Fix' For Slumping Slugger

Angels Manager Calls Out Young Outfielder For Poor Defense in Halos Loss

Angels Tweets of the Day:

Published
