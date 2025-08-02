Angels Notes: Mike Trout Misses Game, Halos Make Roster Move, Urged to Add All-Star Free Agent
The Los Angeles Angels dropped their series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, 6-3.
Gustavo Campero hit a two-run homer to bring the Angels back into the game in the bottom of the fifth, however, the Halos never fully came back and ultimately lost. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers, meaning the Angels are now 5.5 games back in the Wild Card.
Mike Trout sat out on Friday due to illness, as a bug is currently going around the team.
Ahead of the game, the Angels added reliever Andrew Chafin to the active roster, optioning right-hander Sam Bachman to Triple-A in the move. Chafin arrived from the Washington Nationals on Wednesday with fellow reliever Luis Garcia.
And finally, the Angels could make another addition to their roster after a quiet deadline as well, as the New York Yankees released starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, a former All-Star.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news:
Angels Slammed By Former GM For Trade Deadline Decisions
Angels Make Roster Move Following Trade Deadline
Angels Should Target Yankees $37 Million All-Star After Shocking Release
Angels GM Reveals Why Halos Acquired .152 Hitter at Trade Deadline
Angels Insider Provides Major Ron Washington Health Update
Angels' $33 Million Oft-Injured Pitcher Finally Gets Good News
