Angels Notes: Mike Trout Must Adjust, Halos’ Secret Weapon, Christian Moore to Make Roster?
The Los Angeles Angels are excited about the return of three-time MVP Mike Trout as he looks fully recovered from his injuries. He revealed that he has to make a major adjustment ahead of 2025 with a position change.
As the Halos look to improve upon a 63-win 2024, there seems to have been a secret weapon to fix the pitching staff. Despite not being with the team for very long, catcher Logan O'Hoppe gave glowing reviews on the new coach.
And fiinally, a 2024 first-round draft selection is making a serious case to be on the Opening Day roster, despite playing college ball less than a year ago. MLB insiders have been put on notice of the 22-year-old talent as he has been wowing the organization.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
