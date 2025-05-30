Halos Today

Angels Notes: Mike Trout Return Revealed, Halos Sign Reliever, Infielder Injured Again

Gabe Smallson

Apr 20, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrates with right fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a walk-off double against the San Francisco Giants at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels finally have a date for when three-time MVP Mike Trout will be activated off of the injured list. Trout last played a month ago on April 30.

Additionally, the Halos brought back a familiar face to bolster the struggling bullpen. The right-hander was designated for assignment by the Angels very recently, but has since been offered a new contract.

Finally, a key infielder acquired this offseason suffered another injury as his first year with L.A. has been plagued with ailments. This time, a knee injury has the infielder self-listing himself as 'day-to-day' ahead of his team's upcoming series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

