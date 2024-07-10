Angels Notes: Mike Trout's Injury Timeline, Trade Deadline Plans, Prospect News
The Angels got a superlative two-homer performance from Logan O'Hoppe and had the winning run on base in the ninth inning, but fell just short Tuesday in a 5-4 loss to the Texas Rangers.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed:
Report: 'Good Chance' 3 Angels Are Traded at Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels could be making significant roster changes as the trade deadline approaches. A recent report suggests there is a "good chance" three Angels players will be traded before July 30, which would reshape the roster for the remainder of the season — and hopefully better position the Angels to contend in the future.
Angels' Taylor Ward Returns to Lineup After Avoiding Major Injury
In a relieving update for fans, outfielder Taylor Ward has returned to the Angels' lineup after a knee scare that thankfully resulted in only minor soreness. His quick recovery required only one day off.
Angels' Anthony Rendon Outlines Plan to Ease Back Into Lineup
Third baseman Anthony Rendon, back from his annual trip to the injured list, has carefully plotted his return to the Angels' lineup. The strategy focuses on gradually increasing his playing time between third base and designated hitter.
Angels Prospect Earns Major Award in Dominican Summer League
Angels' prospect Dioris De La Rosa, a promising young pitcher, has been making waves in the Dominican Summer League, earning him the Pitcher of the Week award. Signed just last offseason, De La Rosa's development is worth noting for fans excited about the team's future.
Mike Trout Making Progress, Offers Timeline for Returning to Angels
Angels' star Mike Trout is on the mend from a torn meniscus and is hoping to return by the end of July. His recovery is progressing well, offering much-needed hope to the team and its fans.