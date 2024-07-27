Angels Notes: Mike Trout Update, Trade Buzz, Former Angels Hitter Tries Pitching
The Angels got a pair of two-run home runs in the first inning Friday but still lost 5-4 to the Oakland A's. Here's all the news you might have missed;
Trade Interest Heating Up for Angels Outfielder Taylor Ward
As the trade deadline approaches this Tuesday, the Angels are actively engaging in trade talks. Despite his recent slump, Taylor Ward still has interest from the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a new report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Positive Injury Update on Mike Trout
Angels fans can breathe a sigh of relief: an MRI on Mike Trout's left knee came back "clean." Although the timetable for his return remains uncertain, Trout's latest update is undoubtedly a positive development in the long term.
Angels Secure New Talent With Under-Slot Deal
The Angels have successfully signed a key player from Clemson's pitching staff, selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft, to an under-slot deal.
Former Angels Outfielder Brett Phillips Tries Pitching
In an intriguing career twist, Brett Phillips, a former Angels outfielder, has been seen training as a pitcher. This transition comes after being released from his minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox, but has yet to lead to a new contract.
Insight into Angels' Strategy for Trade Deadline
As the trade deadline looms, the Angels are actively assessing their options to revamp their farm system through strategic trades. A former GM shares his insights on what the Angels might aim for between now and 3 p.m. PT on Tuesday.