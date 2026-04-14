Jose Soriano's Hot Start Could Signal a 2026 Breakout

Jose Soriano has been dealing to start the 2026 season, and the early domination could be a sign of what is in store for the rest of the year. Entering the season, the combination of Soriano's youth and raw stuff plus the quality coaching of Mike Maddux created tantalizing potential.

The quality of his stuff has been impossible to ignore, but the key question is whether this is just a hot stretch or something more sustainable. Let's take a closer look at the data and what it might mean moving forward.

Reasons for optimism

Jose Soriano Has posted a .33 ERA to start the 2026 season and is already the first pitcher to reach 4 wins. The underlying performance backs it up, too. His Baseball Savant profile has been dominant, ranking in the 100th percentile in pitching run value.

Beyond that, he sits in the upper 90s percentile in fastball, breaking ball, and off speed run value, highlighting just how effective his entire arsenal has been early on.

One of the most encouraging signs early on has been Sorianos improved command and ability to miss bats. His walk rate is down compared to last year, while his strikeout percentage is up. A combination of that could signal that this is real growth and not just a hot stretch. His strikeout to walk ratio is 31K and 9BB, in 27 innings pitched.

Looking deeper into the data, Soriano's chase and whiff rates both sit in the upper 80th percentile, reinforcing the dominance reflected in. his early ERA. That success is also evident in his WHIP, which remains exceptionally low at .67, highlighting his ability to limit baserunners and stay in control of innings.

Can 2026 be Soriano's breakout season?

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yes. Health permitting, 2026 looks to be the year Soriano puts himself on the baseball map. In addition to the reasons listed above, a huge fact is that Soriano is not using a new pitch or pitch mix often. He is simply doing what he has always done.

Pitchers often add a new wrinkle that has short term impact. Then once video gets out hitters adjust to the new pitch or start looking at the new sequencing and begin having success again. However in Soriano's case he is simply commanding his already plus splitter and knuckle curve better than in the past.

He obviously will not keep an ERA of 0.33 but his strikeouts per 9 innings has trended up for the last two years and he could continue striking out a batter per inning. So far, Soriano's best year was worth 2.3bWAR. He already sits at 1.8 this year.

Even with some expected regression, Soriano is poised to have a huge step forward in 2026.