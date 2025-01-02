Angels Notes: Pitcher Announcement Retirement, Huge Pete Alonso, Anthony Santander Updates
A former Los Angeles Angels pitcher announced his retirement from Major League Baseball this week.
He announced his retirement for the second time in his career, as he also stepped away from the game back in 2021.
After a few minor league stints with two American League West squads, he decided to officially hang his cleats up, and mentioned an interesting reason for doing so.
In other Angels news, the Halos have been linked to two of the top free agents left on the market in Pete Alonso and Anthony Santander.
This week, there were updates on the pursuit of both players, confirming the Angels' interest in adding them.
Alonso, 30, is coming off a 2024 season in which he hit .240 with 34 home runs and 88 runs batted in across 162 games.
Santander, also 30, is coming off a career-best season in which he hit .235 with a career-high 44 home runs and 102 runs batted in.
Both players would be valuable additions to an Angels roster that's looking to compete in 2025. However, it remains to be seen if the Halos sign either player as they should have robust markets as two of the best free agents remaining.
