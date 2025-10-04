Halos Today

Angels Notes: Ron Washington Takes Shot at Halos Roster, Arte Moreno Sale Update, All-Star Wants to Return

Gabe Smallson

Jun 21, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37) watches batting practice from a dugout before the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Washington is stepping indefinitely away from the team due to health reasons. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Jun 21, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37) watches batting practice from a dugout before the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Washington is stepping indefinitely away from the team due to health reasons. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington recently took a shot at the Halos' roster construction. The Angels decided last week that Washington would no longer be the manager going into the 2026 campaign.

In other news, a team insider revealed when owner Arte Moreno last looked into selling his franchise, and provided an update as to when those talks can potentially reopen. Moreno is the first Mexican-American to own a major sports team in the United States and has been at the helm since 2003.

Additionally, an All-Star free agent expressed his interest in a return to the squad next season. The future Hall of Famer put the ball in the Halos' court, claiming the situation is "not in my hands."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Ron Washington Takes Shot At Angels Roster Construction After Being Let Go

Angels Insider Reveals Update on Arte Moreno Potentially Selling the Team

Angels' All-Star Free Agents Wants to Return, But Says It's Up to Halos

Angels' Leading Contender for Managerial Vacancy Revealed

Angels' Arte Moreno Didn't Speak to Ron Washington Regarding Decision to Move On

Angels Top Prospect Already Endured Major Growth, Says Manager

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News