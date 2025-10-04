Angels Notes: Ron Washington Takes Shot at Halos Roster, Arte Moreno Sale Update, All-Star Wants to Return
Former Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington recently took a shot at the Halos' roster construction. The Angels decided last week that Washington would no longer be the manager going into the 2026 campaign.
In other news, a team insider revealed when owner Arte Moreno last looked into selling his franchise, and provided an update as to when those talks can potentially reopen. Moreno is the first Mexican-American to own a major sports team in the United States and has been at the helm since 2003.
Additionally, an All-Star free agent expressed his interest in a return to the squad next season. The future Hall of Famer put the ball in the Halos' court, claiming the situation is "not in my hands."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Ron Washington Takes Shot At Angels Roster Construction After Being Let Go
Angels Insider Reveals Update on Arte Moreno Potentially Selling the Team
Angels' All-Star Free Agents Wants to Return, But Says It's Up to Halos
Angels' Leading Contender for Managerial Vacancy Revealed
Angels' Arte Moreno Didn't Speak to Ron Washington Regarding Decision to Move On
Angels Top Prospect Already Endured Major Growth, Says Manager
