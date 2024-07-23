Halos Today

Angels Notes: Trade Rumors, a Journeyman's Second Chance, MLB Draft Picks Sign

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels beat the Seattle Mariners on Monday, 3-1, getting a big hit from Jo Adell en route to a win in their series opener. Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed:

Trade Deadline Approaches: Angels in a Tight Spot

With the MLB trade deadline looming, the Angels find themselves among the five teams considered to be sellers. This status could lead to the Angels as one of few teams controlling the market for the majority of clubs still able to make a postseason run.

A Second Chance: Journeyman Reliever Steps Up

A former top prospect and journeyman reliever has seized another opportunity to shine, tossing 4.2 innings Sunday in a win over the Oakland A's. Carson Fulmer's return to a major league rotation is just the latest reclamation project in a season full of them for the Angels.

Minor League Reassignment for Former Angels Pitcher

Former Angels pitcher Kolton Ingram finds himself heading back to the minors after being designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants. He's yet to appear in a major league game since a 5-game cup of coffee with the Angels last year.s

Angels Secure New Talents with Modest Investment

The Angels signed three of their draft picks, all college seniors, for merely $1,000 each. While typical of the bonus size for college seniors, it's telling that the Angels were able to dole out $3,000 for three players in their latest attempt to replenish a weak farm system.

J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.'

