Angels Notes: Trade Rumors, a Journeyman's Second Chance, MLB Draft Picks Sign
The Angels beat the Seattle Mariners on Monday, 3-1, getting a big hit from Jo Adell en route to a win in their series opener. Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed:
Trade Deadline Approaches: Angels in a Tight Spot
With the MLB trade deadline looming, the Angels find themselves among the five teams considered to be sellers. This status could lead to the Angels as one of few teams controlling the market for the majority of clubs still able to make a postseason run.
A Second Chance: Journeyman Reliever Steps Up
A former top prospect and journeyman reliever has seized another opportunity to shine, tossing 4.2 innings Sunday in a win over the Oakland A's. Carson Fulmer's return to a major league rotation is just the latest reclamation project in a season full of them for the Angels.
Minor League Reassignment for Former Angels Pitcher
Former Angels pitcher Kolton Ingram finds himself heading back to the minors after being designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants. He's yet to appear in a major league game since a 5-game cup of coffee with the Angels last year.s
Angels Secure New Talents with Modest Investment
The Angels signed three of their draft picks, all college seniors, for merely $1,000 each. While typical of the bonus size for college seniors, it's telling that the Angels were able to dole out $3,000 for three players in their latest attempt to replenish a weak farm system.