Halos Today

Angels Notes: Win Over Rockies, Mike Trout Suffers Setback, What Did Angels Get for Luis Garcia?

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 30, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3) is greeted at the dugout by manager Ron Washington (37) after scoring on a single by catcher Matt Thaiss (21) in the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 30, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3) is greeted at the dugout by manager Ron Washington (37) after scoring on a single by catcher Matt Thaiss (21) in the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Angels' bats exploded for 14 hits and 10 runs, surviving a shaky start by Griffin Canning to record a 10-7 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Although the trade deadline came and went quietly — the Angels made just one trade, and it was a predictable one — it was far from a slow news day in Anaheim. Here's everything you might have missed:

Trout's Season Under Threat Amid Rehab Complications

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout faces another major setback in his injury rehabilitation, putting his season at serious risk. Without saying what caused the setback, Angels general manager Perry Minasian disclosed the discouraging news — another challenging moment in Trout's career.

Angels and Red Sox Strike Deal: Luis Garcia Traded

In a notable roster move by the Los Angeles Angels, pitcher Luis Garcia was traded to the Boston Red Sox as the trade deadline approached. This strategic exchange adds a new dimension to the Angels' pitching staff decisions and could potentially reshape their bullpen structure for the remainder of the season.

Angels Acquire New Pitcher from Giants

As the MLB trade deadline heats up, the Los Angeles Angels have added a significant arm by acquiring a 28-year-old pitcher from the San Francisco Giants. This pitcher is set to join his fourth organization this season — a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for the Angels' bullpen.

High Interest in Angels Outfielder as Deadline Nears

As the MLB trade deadline approached, Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar reportedly drew widespread interest from several major league clubs. The Angels held onto Pillar through the deadline. Was the report a cleverly planted media leak to stir interest, or did the Angels stand pat on a player who's retiring at the end of this year anyway?

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News