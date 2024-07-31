Angels Notes: Win Over Rockies, Mike Trout Suffers Setback, What Did Angels Get for Luis Garcia?
The Angels' bats exploded for 14 hits and 10 runs, surviving a shaky start by Griffin Canning to record a 10-7 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.
Although the trade deadline came and went quietly — the Angels made just one trade, and it was a predictable one — it was far from a slow news day in Anaheim. Here's everything you might have missed:
Trout's Season Under Threat Amid Rehab Complications
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout faces another major setback in his injury rehabilitation, putting his season at serious risk. Without saying what caused the setback, Angels general manager Perry Minasian disclosed the discouraging news — another challenging moment in Trout's career.
Angels and Red Sox Strike Deal: Luis Garcia Traded
In a notable roster move by the Los Angeles Angels, pitcher Luis Garcia was traded to the Boston Red Sox as the trade deadline approached. This strategic exchange adds a new dimension to the Angels' pitching staff decisions and could potentially reshape their bullpen structure for the remainder of the season.
Angels Acquire New Pitcher from Giants
As the MLB trade deadline heats up, the Los Angeles Angels have added a significant arm by acquiring a 28-year-old pitcher from the San Francisco Giants. This pitcher is set to join his fourth organization this season — a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for the Angels' bullpen.
High Interest in Angels Outfielder as Deadline Nears
As the MLB trade deadline approached, Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar reportedly drew widespread interest from several major league clubs. The Angels held onto Pillar through the deadline. Was the report a cleverly planted media leak to stir interest, or did the Angels stand pat on a player who's retiring at the end of this year anyway?