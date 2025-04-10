Angels Notes: Yoan Moncada Injury Update, Halos Linked to Blockbuster Signing, Kyren Paris Dominance
The Los Angeles Angels lost a barnburner to the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4, as they fell to 7-4 on the year.
Unfortunately, Yoan Moncada left the defeat — which was also his return to action after quite some time — due to right thumb soreness. It is the same thumb that has been nagging him since spring training.
In better news, the Halos have been linked to signing an All-Star and former World Series champion. This veteran reliever would be an incredible addition to the clubhouse with the existing mix of demonstrated players and youthful talent.
Finally, a bright spot in Wednesday night's loss was the two home runs from Kyren Paris. He now has four dingers in the last three games as fans have recently been calling for him to get more playing time.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
