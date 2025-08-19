Angels Notes: Zach Neto Award, Mike Trout Hilarious Shot at Teammate, Halos Compared to Brewers
The Los Angeles Angels lost the opening game of a series against the Cincinnati Reds, 4-1. Taylor Ward drove in the only run, and the Angels failed to generate much meaningful offense in the loss.
Ahead of the game, shortstop Zach Neto received the American League Player of the Week award on Monday after an electric two series against the A's and Dodgers.
Neto had four home runs and eight RBIs last week while batting .320.
In other news, Mike Trout took a hilarious shot at Neto after his two-homer performance against the Dodgers, captioning a video of the shortstop taking a photoshoot after the game.
And finally, MLB Network's Ron Darling compared the Halos to MLB's current best team, the Milwaukee Brewers. Darling said they were similar in their youth and the effort they put in on the diamond.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Insider Doesn't Expect Halos to Add $100 Million Bat in Free Agency This Offseason
Angels Lead MLB in Impressive Winning Categories This Season
Angels Star Takes Home Major Award
Angels Compared to MLB-Best Brewers By Major Analyst
Angels' Taylor Ward Blames Teammate for Collision in Outfield
Angels' Mike Trout Takes Hilarious Shot at Star Teammate
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.