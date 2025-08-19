Halos Today

Angels Notes: Zach Neto Award, Mike Trout Hilarious Shot at Teammate, Halos Compared to Brewers

Aaron Coloma

Aug 13, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) throws a ball to first during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Aug 13, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) throws a ball to first during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels lost the opening game of a series against the Cincinnati Reds, 4-1. Taylor Ward drove in the only run, and the Angels failed to generate much meaningful offense in the loss.

Ahead of the game, shortstop Zach Neto received the American League Player of the Week award on Monday after an electric two series against the A's and Dodgers.

Neto had four home runs and eight RBIs last week while batting .320.

In other news, Mike Trout took a hilarious shot at Neto after his two-homer performance against the Dodgers, captioning a video of the shortstop taking a photoshoot after the game.

And finally, MLB Network's Ron Darling compared the Halos to MLB's current best team, the Milwaukee Brewers. Darling said they were similar in their youth and the effort they put in on the diamond.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Insider Doesn't Expect Halos to Add $100 Million Bat in Free Agency This Offseason

Angels Lead MLB in Impressive Winning Categories This Season

Angels Star Takes Home Major Award

Angels Compared to MLB-Best Brewers By Major Analyst

Angels' Taylor Ward Blames Teammate for Collision in Outfield

Angels' Mike Trout Takes Hilarious Shot at Star Teammate

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/Angels News