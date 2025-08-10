Angels Outfielder Provides Update After Concussion Scare
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Bryce Teodosio left Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers after hitting his head while catching a ball, and provided an update ahead of the Halos' series finale in Motor City.
Teodosio elaborated on his exit and why he was absent from the lineup in the second game of the series on Saturday.
“Just trying to be cautious about it and make sure we didn’t have any concussion or whatever,” Teodosio said. “Feeling a lot better.”
He returned to the lineup on Sunday and batted ninth.
The Angels called up Teodosio at the beginning of the month after releasing both Kevin Newman and LaMonte Wade Jr., and he has proven his importance to a struggling Halos lineup both offensively and defensively.
Teodosio has played seven games since his call up, batting .333 with a run and three stolen bases. He has routinely batted at the bottom of the order, turning over the lineup well to set up Zach Neto in the leadoff spot. He also has a positive Fielding Run Value in the short time since his call up, a nice addition for the Angels, who have the worst FRV and Outs Above Average marks in MLB.
He earned his call up after an early-season injury which caused him to miss three months, batting .330 in the minor leagues with a homer and 12 RBIs. He had an OPS of nearly .900 and stole 10 bases during his 25 games in the lower levels.
Tha Angels will be glad their center fielder's injury isn't serious, as he is a big part in the remainder of their season. While their chances since the deadline have slimmed, they aren't entirely out of the playoff race, trailing the Yankees by six games with 45 games still to play.
After their series against the Tigers, the Halos will head straight into their second series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. The Angels swept the Dodgers in their last meeting, and will hope to do so again as they continue their hunt for the postseason.
Their opening game against the Dodgers at Angel Stadium begins on Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
