Angels Owner Arte Moreno Reveals His Expectations for 2025 Season
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno revealed his expectations for the 2025 season, citing optimism about the organization's young core of players.
“I believe ’25 is going to be a fun year to watch these guys play, and some veterans,” Moreno said, via The Orange County Register.
The young Halos, such as Logan O'Hoppe, Zach Neto, and Nolan Schanuel, have a full MLB season under their belts heading into 2025. Their potential is limitless, and it's certainly a reason for Angels fans to be excited about the season.
However, as Cactus League play kicks off, there is still some uncertainty whether the Angels front office has done enough this offseason to build a winning roster. Most of the acquisitions this winter have been veterans, and while they do provide depth and experience, they won't exactly change the franchise's fortunes.
Catcher Travis d'Arnaud is expected to play a backup role to O'Hoppe, but he is important since Angels manager Ron Washington believes the young backstop took on too much last season. D'Arnaud not only provides O'Hoppe with a few days of rest, but he also can help mold the young Halo into a star.
Additionally, third baseman Yoan Moncada has an opportunity to prove himself in 2025. Moncada played in just 12 games last season for the Chicago White Sox due to injury, but is hoping to be an everyday starter for the Angels.
The veteran additions may not be franchise-altering signings, but they will play important roles in Anaheim.
And if there was any question whether the Angels would be making a few more signings before Opening Day, MLB insider Robert Murray gave a grim update.
"Last podcast I mentioned the Angels were in the bullpen market and that I would not be surprised if they ultimately landed a reliever," Murray said. "My understanding now is I'd be pretty surprised if that ultimately happened. I don't think Arte Moreno is gonna be in a position where he wants to spend that much more, if any, at all this offseason. I think the roster as it is very likely to remain the same. But obviously, things can change just like that with Arte. He's about as volatile as any owner in baseball. But my understanding now is it's looking pretty unlikely for that to happen."
