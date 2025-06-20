Angels Pitching Coach Made Grip Change to Young Pitcher That's Led to Instant Success
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz had a dominant start against the New York Yankees this week after adopting a new changeup grip, taught to him by pitching coach Barry Enright.
"It felt great,” Kochanowicz said. “I used it a little bit last time, but just got a lot more comfortable with it today. Barry gave me a new grip. I've been trying to find a changeup that matches the same spin as my sinker for a while. I saw a 94 [mph] on one and was surprised. But I’m just trusting the grip a lot, so I'm really just throwing it and letting it do the work.”
The right-hander struck out a career-high eight batters through 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, both of which were homers. The Angels went on to win the game after Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe committed a crucial error with the bases loaded in the eighth inning.
"It’s very cool, especially against a lineup like that,” Kochanowicz said. “It’s not a part of my game. But I’m just happy we got the win. I think these last two weeks, I've just felt a little better mechanically and just more synced up. Being able to trust my body to really let it eat.
Kohanowicz has thrown his changeup at a 12 percent clip in 2025, well up from the three percent rate at which he utilized it last season. He has also increased his velocity in that time, going from 88.2 mph to 89.7 mph.
The 24-year-old is playing his first full season in the majors, though is having a much harder time of things this season.
He has a 5.38 ERA, more than one run over his 3.99 mark from 2024. His ERA+ sits below league average, and he's walking 4.2 batters per nine innings, a mark three times higher than last season.
He is showing improvement in other areas, however, as he is striking out batters twice as much as he did in his first season.
