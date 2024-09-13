Angels Rookie Seizes Opportunity With First Career Home Run
Outfielder Jordyn Adams, formerly one of the top prospects in the Los Angeles Angels organization, is recognized for his incredible speed.
Wednesday night against the Twins, he showcased some of his power as well.
Adams launched his first career home run in the sixth inning of a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins during the series finale at Target Field.
The homer, coming in his 20th career game and 49th plate appearance, was one of three solo home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward opened the game with a blast, and Nolan Schanuel homered in the third. Adams' home run came off a first-pitch fastball from reliever Jorge Alcala.
“It felt good,” Adams said. “I was going up to the plate looking for something hard and obviously I got it. And I just tried not to miss it. I was fouling them back my previous two at-bats and that was my main focus. Just get it in play.”
Manager Ron Washington was impressed with Adams, calling it a glimpse of his potential. However, he emphasized that Adams still needs to keep learning, play more freely, and get comfortable at the major league level.
“I watched him in BP, and that's the way he was swinging the bat,” Washington said. “So I guess that's what he has inside of him. The kid is strong, and I just hope he lets it come out and quits holding it in.”
The 24-year-old will end the season with more opportunities to gain confidence and is aiming to make a strong impression for next season. Right fielder Jo Adell is sidelined for the season due to a strained oblique, center fielder Bryce Teodosio is nursing a minor fracture in his right middle finger, and veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar remains out with a left thumb sprain, still not cleared for baseball activities.
All of those injuries will give Adams plenty of time to adjust to the speed of the big league game.
“I’m a lot more comfortable,” Adams said. “With the guys on the team and the coaches, it’s a different vibe. I can really feel it.”
The homer marked Adams' first extra-base hit in the majors, and he believes his power can complement his speed but he needs to reduce his strikeout rate. He struck out twice on Wednesday and has fanned in 40 percent of his career plate appearances. In Triple-A this year, he struck out in 27 percent of his plate appearances, totaling 148 strikeouts in 123 games.
“I really do [believe in my power], but I just have limit the strikeouts and missed contact,” Adams said. “I feel like if I just put it in play, then a lot more will start happening.”