Angels Sign Former Rays Top Prospect Pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels have had an eventful offseason as of recently.
There were, of course, the many moves that started to be made mere hours after the final pitch was thrown at the World Series, but after Thanksgiving, those moves seemed to be no longer.
More news: Angels GM Provides Rationale on Major Mike Trout Change This Year
February saw a third baseman signing in Yoán Moncada — a veteran looking to get back to his productive ways — and a true closer in four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen.
The theme of this offseason has been acquiring veterans who still have a ton left in the tank, but have even more to prove.
The same goes with the latest minor league signing in Sandy Gaston.
At only 23 years old, it's hard to see the right-handed pitcher as a veteran looking for a career resurgence, but Gaston has had quite the journey in professional baseball thus far.
Starting his pro journey in 2019, the Cuban pitcher was highly sought after and inked a $2.6 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays system.
His debut was mediocre with a 6.00 ERA through 11 appearances, but Gaston seemed to find his footing in 2021 getting his ERA down to 3.60 through 14 games.
His 70 strikeouts to 35 walks over 50 innings were more than solid enough heading into 2022.
More news: Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Angels $313 Million Superstar For Mike Trout, More
The next three seasons saw ERA increases of 4.61, to 7.09, to 9.00 respectively. He was released in late May of 2024.
Given that he was the No. 13 prospect for the Rays in 2022, and he is only 23 currently, there is still a lot left for Gaston.
The Angels current pitching room can provide immense help and veteran leadership if the former top prospect makes it up to the big leagues with Anaheim, but with the coaching support he will receive in the Angels' farm can very well turn his career around.
As for the pitching roster that awaits him if he makes the jump, Gaston will without a doubt benefit from Los Angeles taking a chance on him.
More news: Angels Owner Arte Moreno Reveals His Expectations for 2025 Season
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.