Angels Sign One of Their Highest-Ceiling MLB Draft Picks: Report
Trey Gregory-Alford graduated high school this year. His plan, like most high school graduates, was to attend college. Gregory-Alford was committed to the University of Virginia.
“I knew I already had a good choice there. Like even if I went there for three years, I could still up my draft stock, kind of face better competition than here in the (Colorado) springs and have a good three years there,” Gregory-Alford said in an interview on CBS KKTV 11 News.
The fate of his future changed when he got a call from his agent about a deal with the Angels.
“My agent called me like, 'Do you want to do this?' I’m like, 'Let’s do it.'” the high school graduate said. “They’re a good organization when it comes to pitching as well, and if you perform, they move you up quick and kind of that deciding factor for me was either, 'Do I go to school and make it to the MLB quicker or do I sign out of high school and go pro quicker?'”
After negotiating a higher paying contract, Gregory-Alford made his decision shortly before officially being drafted.
“They came to me with an offer of like 1.5. I was like 'No, that’s not enough.' They came back again, upped it, and then upped it again. They gave me a lot of money for school as well," Gregory-Alford said. "I kind of did make the decision Tuesday morning, Monday night-ish."
On July 16, Gregory-Alford was drafted by the Angels as the 332nd overall pick in the 11th round.
“My little Nephew Teagan, I think he’s about 9 now, almost 10 years old. He’s like, 'You are going to be an Angel now,'" the eleventh round draft pick said. "My mom owns her own hairstylist salon in our house and he ran in there told his mom, my mom was recording me so she kind of already knew and that kind of reaction was really cool,” said Trey.