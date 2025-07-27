Angels Utility Man Broke Hand Days After Returning From Same Injury in Brutal Scene
Los Angeles Angels utility man Chris Taylor suffered a fracture in his left hand after making a diving catch against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.
Taylor broke the same bone he broke earlier in the season after getting hit by a pitch against the Athletics in June, which caused him to miss about six weeks. He has a similar timetable to return this time around, meaning he will likely play again before the end of the season.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Suffers Major Setback in Return to Outfield
"It's really frustrating,” Taylor said. “Obviously, it's hard being on the IL and I felt like I've been working really hard to get back as soon as I can. And then it was finally good to be back on the field again. So for it to be back in the same situation I was a month and a half ago, it’s frustrating, but that's part of the game. Can't really do anything but keep going forward. At least it looks like hopefully I'll be back in September and then I’ll get to have an opportunity to finish the year strong.”
The Halos signed Taylor after the Los Angeles Dodgers released him at the end of May, and he played 10 games before his first injury. He batted .200 and hit one home run before leaving for the IL, and played five games after his return, going 1-for-7.
Along with Taylor, the Angels also placed Jorge Soler on the injured list for the second time this season with the same injury which landed him on the injured list in June.
More news: Angels' $10 Million All-Star Linked to Rival Dodgers in Trade Deadline Deal
The Angels will hope both of their All-Stars can return this season and begin to build momentum for a strong finish to the year.
For more Angels news, head down to Angels on SI.