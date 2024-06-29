Angels vs Tigers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Game 2
Brandon Drury, who hasn't played since June 18 because of an upper-respiratory illness, is out of the Angels' lineup again as they go for back-to-back wins against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium on Friday.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +105 / Tigers -125
• Over/under: 9
Predictions
Starting pitchers Kenta Maeda for the Tigers and Zach Plesac for the Angels present a contrast. Maeda, with a 2-4 record and a 6.00 ERA, has had varied results against the Angels, going 1-3 with a 3.81 ERA in his last five starts. On the other hand, Plesac is 1-1 with an 8.68 ERA this season but has been more effective against the Tigers historically, posting a 1-2 record with a 3.41 ERA in his last five matchups. The matchup predicts a high-scoring game that could be decided by the bullpens.
More
• Zach’s uncle, Dan Plesac, played 18 major league seasons with the Brewers (1986-92), Cubs (1993-94), Pirates (1995-96), Blue Jays (1997-99, 2001-02), Diamondbacks (1999-2000) and Phillies (2002-03).
• Jo Adell is one of six American League players with 12 or more home runs, and nine or more stolen bases, along with José Ramirez, Gunnar Henderson, Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker.
• The Tigers lead the all-time series against the Angels, but it's remarkably close: 338-336.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.