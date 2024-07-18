MLB Commissioner Offers Revealing Non-Answer About Angels' Arte Moreno
The seemingly annual woes for the Los Angeles Angels have unsurprisingly remained the narrative for the team in 2024, with the team holding a 41-55 record at the All-Star break on its way to another lost season. Barring an unexpected turnaround, this is set to be the Angels' ninth consecutive losing season.
Angels owner Arte Moreno regularly receives the brunt of the blame for these woes. Not spending enough to support the team's minor league and international initiatives. Spending too much on free agent busts like Anthony Rendon. Poor general manager and manager hires, and perhaps, an even poorer farm system.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was recently asked if he considers Moreno a good owner. Manfred did not directly answer the question, but stated he believes Moreno wants to win.
“I think Arte Moreno wants to win,” Manfred said, via Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. “He is committed to winning. His desire to win is as strong as any of the owners.”
Even if Moreno is committed to winning, he simply has not succeeded in the execution of that goal lately.
The Angels did see success early in Moreno's tenure, winning six American League West division titles in his first 11 years as owner. After Moreno purchased the team from the Walt Disney Company in 2003, the Angels advanced to the playoffs in 2004-05, 2007-09, and 2014, but have not made in the decade since that last appearance.
The Angels have not won a playoff game in 15 years, and are on their fourth manager since Mike Scioscia stepped down after the 2018 season. Even regular MVP performances from Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout weren't enough to change the Angels' losing ways over the last decade.
Fair or not, Moreno remains one of the most criticized owners in American professional sports. The New York Jets have the NFL's longest active playoff drought, but Jets owner Woody Johnson is often not the primary person receiving blame for the Jets' woes.
On the contrary, the Los Angeles Lakers won a championship in 2020, but Jeanie Buss is regularly scrutinized for the Lakers' decisions.
As for Moreno, Manfred had an opportunity to close the lid on the debate about whether or not the Angels' owner is good at his job. The lid remains open.