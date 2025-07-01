NL Executive Says Angels 'Clearly Need to Sell' at Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels could end the longest current postseason drought in MLB this season.
Powered by a talented young roster and a few key veterans, the Angels are 2.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third American League Wild Card spot.
Given how close the Halos are to being back in the postseason, Los Angeles may want to be buyers at the trade deadline rather than the sellers they typically are.
Although some MLB insiders believe the Angels could be buyers, a National League executive reportedly named the Angels as one of eight teams who “clearly need to sell”, per Mark Feinsand.
In addition to the Angels, the executive listed the Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates as necessary sellers.
The Angels have several potential trade options to barter with at the deadline, primarily consisting of veterans.
Right-handed closer Kenley Jansen, left-handed relief pitcher Reid Detmers, southpaw starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, left fielder Taylor Ward and infielder Luis Rengifo are among some players Los Angeles could consider trading in July.
The Halos could benefit from landing an outfielder or reliable relief pitcher at the deadline.
Whether the Angels will be buyers or sellers depends on how the next few weeks play out. Los Angeles has two more road series against the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays before heading back to Angel Stadium for two homestands ahead of the All-Star break.
Of the four series, only the Texas Rangers are in the American League and they are just one game behind the Angels in a tight Wild Card race.
The Rangers are playing a road series against the Houston Astros right before the All-Star break. The Astros lead the AL West and rank second in the entire AL. Texas is also playing the Orioles, who are seven games out of the AL Wild Card race.
Considering how close the AL Wild Card race is as the first half of the season wraps up, defeating the Rangers is crucial for the Angels to remain as contenders.
If the Angels can keep their momentum going and win some of their next games, Los Angeles might take a risk and buy at the deadline, despite some outside urges to sell.
