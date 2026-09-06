Angels' August Winners and Losers: Who Stood Out and Who Struggled?

August was another up and down month for the Los Angeles Angels, with several players taking advantage of their opportunities while others struggled to find consistency. As the organization continues to evaluate its roster and look toward the future, individual performances are becoming increasingly important. Some players used August to strengthen their case for a bigger role moving forward, while others left plenty to be desired. With the month now in the rearview mirror, here are two winners and two losers from the Angels' August.

Winner: Grayson Rodriguez Is Finally Finding His Groove

Grayson Rodriguez was one of the Angels' biggest winners in August, putting together arguably his best stretch of the season. Across five starts, the right-hander went 1-2 with a 2.93 ERA over 27.2 innings while striking out 29 batters. While the record may not jump off the page, his overall performance certainly should.

Rodriguez also issued 10 walks during the month, which is still an area he can improve, but his command has shown encouraging signs of progress. More importantly, he finished August on a high note. After struggling to find consistency earlier in the season, Rodriguez finally started to look more comfortable on the mound. If August is a sign of what's to come, the Angels should feel much better about where Rodriguez fits into their rotation moving forward.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez survived with a near-quality start (6 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO, and 2 HR) on Tuesday against the Yankees.



🔥Rodriguez had his 5th game with 18 or more whiffs on Tuesday. The Yankees stacked LHH (90%) against him, leading to… pic.twitter.com/VvT2j1ppDA — Corbin (@corbin_young21) September 2, 2026

Winner: Wade Meckler's Bat Came Alive in August

Wade Meckler quietly put together one of the better months among Angels hitters in August. Across 22 games, Meckler hit .288 while recording 21 hits and posting a .737 OPS. The power wasn't necessarily there, as he finished the month with just one home run, but that's not the type of hitter the Angels need him to be.

What continues to stand out about Meckler is his ability to make contact and find ways to get on base. He finished August with a .381 on-base percentage, giving the Angels a consistent presence in the lineup even without much power. For a team trying to identify players who can contribute moving forward, Meckler's strong month was certainly encouraging. If he can continue hitting for average and getting on base at a similar rate, he could make a strong case for a larger role in the Angels' lineup.

Wade Meckler last 5 games:



.471 AVG, 8 H, 3 RBI, 1.101 OPS pic.twitter.com/D4C1H3ur4P — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) September 2, 2026

Loser: Oswald Peraza Had an August to Forget

August was a difficult month for Oswald Peraza, as he struggled to provide much production at the plate. Across 17 games, Peraza hit just .139 while recording only five hits in 36 at bats. He also finished the month with a .279 on-base percentage and a .167 slugging percentage, showing just how difficult it was for him to consistently make an impact offensively.

It was certainly an underwhelming month for Peraza, especially with the Angels using the final stretch of the season to evaluate players who could factor into their future plans. With September underway, Peraza will need to put August behind him and find a way to finish the season on a much stronger note.

Aug 31, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Oswald Peraza (2) is greeted by center fielder Jose Siri (28) and second baseman Christian Moore (4) after scoring a run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: Jose Siri's August Raises Some Concerns

Jose Siri appeared to be developing into a solid addition for the Angels earlier in the season, but August was a major step in the wrong direction. Across 28 games, Siri hit just .185 with a .243 on-base percentage while striking out 29 times in 65 at-bats. He managed only 12 hits during the month, making it difficult for him to consistently provide much offensively.

The rough stretch doesn't erase everything Siri showed earlier in the season, but it does raise some questions about what the Angels can expect from him moving forward. There's still time for Siri to turn things around, and a strong September would go a long way toward putting his disappointing August behind him and ending the season on a much better note.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jose Siri (28) makes a catch for an out against Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (not pictured) during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

August brought mixed results for the Angels, with players like Grayson Rodriguez and Wade Meckler taking encouraging steps forward while Oswald Peraza and Jose Siri struggled to find consistency. With September now underway, all four will have another opportunity to finish the season on a strong note.