Angels First Baseman ‘Lost a Lot of Confidence’ Before Call-Up

Trey Mancini's comeback with the Angels has been well-documented. A cancer survivor, Mancini effectively tried out for a spot on the Angels' 2026 roster at the encouragement of hitting coach Brady Anderson, his former coach in Baltimore.

Flash-forward to June, and Mancini is back in MLB after a three-year absence. He's shown modest success (4 for 13, triple) in his first five games following a promotion from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Flash-forwarding is fun, but it ignores the mental hurdles Mancini had to overcome along the way.

Speaking with broadcaster Trent Rush on the Under the Halo podcast, Mancini said he didn't think he would make it back.

“I didn’t play at all in 2024," Mancini said. "I was getting older. I’m 34 now. When you get into your thirties, you’re a first baseman and had a long stretch where you struggled in the majors — a lot of times you find yourself out of the game. It happens quickly."

"I think deep down I knew the ability was still there, even though I hadn’t performed great," Mancini continued. "For a little bit of time I just lost a lot of confidence, unfortunately, kind of lost an identity of who I was as a baseball player."

From 2017-19, Mancini averaged 28 home runs and 78 RBIs per season for the Orioles. He finished third in the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year voting, and saw time at three different positions.

Remarkably, Mancini slugged .432 in his first season back from cancer treatments in 2021. But after a poor showing with the Cubs in 2023 (.635 OPS, 75 OPS+ in 79 games), he was out of the big leagues.

Despite hitting well at Triple-A Reno in 2025, the Arizona Diamondbacks did not promote him to the big leagues. The D-backs released him July 1 of last year with a .308/.373/.522 slash line.

To their credit, the Angels gave Mancini the opportunity he might have already deserved.

"I had a lot of time to think about that and get over it, in a way, and it was more getting the opportunity to get back in the game," Mancini said.

In 52 games at Triple-A Salt Lake prior to his promotion, Mancini slashed .273/.377/.464 in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

Mancini effectively took the 40-man roster spot of Yoan Moncada, who is out until at least late July with knee inflammation. Mancini's latest runway could be a long one.