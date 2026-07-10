Angels Open Series at the Twins: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels are set to open a 3-game series tonight in Minnesota against the Twins. The Halos will be looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking 7-6 walk-off loss last night after erasing a 6-run deficit. Tonight, Grayson Rodriguez returns from the injured list to duel Twins right-hander Zebby Matthews.

Angels vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-170)

Twins -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline:

Angels (+124)

Twins (-149)

Total:

9.5: Over (-103), Under (-117)

Can the Angels Take Advantage of Zebby Matthews?

Matthews enters tonight with a 4-5 record with a 4.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 51 Ks across 61 innings. These are solid numbers, but Matthews is still an arm the Angels can attack and knock out of the game early. In his last outing, he allowed 4 runs over 4.2 innings against the Yankees before leaving the game with a cut on his foot.

No Angels bat has any meaningful history with Matthews, so season trends and history against the Twins as a whole are the key indicators tonight. Neto has been leading the offense this year with 19 homers, 45 RBIs, and a .787 OPS, though he is hitting only .234 on the year, meaning most of his damage is done with extra-base knocks.

Mike Trout homers on the 15-year anniversary of his MLB debut! pic.twitter.com/6RbrKrV3xv — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2026

Jo Adell adds 11 homers and 47 RBIs to this offense, but he holds a mere .200 average in 13 games against the Twins. Mike Trout will certainly be a name to watch tonight as he returns from the injured list this week. Trout boasts 18 homers and a .859 OPS despite missing time this year. Trout also holds a .278 average and 8 homers over 60 career games against the Twins. Neto and Trout will be the 2 biggest names to watch tonight.

Can Grayson Rodriguez Contain the Twins’ Power?

Rodriguez has been a large question mark since joining the Angels in the offseason. He has missed significant time to start the year, and went back on the injured list after allowing 2 runs in 2.1 innings in a loss against the Rays on June 14. On the season, he holds a 2-2 record with an 8.06 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, and 15 walks to just 24 Ks in 25.2 innings.

Grayson Rodriguez in his rehab start with @RCQuakes:



4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks pic.twitter.com/TZDXvCemaU — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) June 28, 2026

Byron Buxton leads the Twins’ offense with 25 homers and a .903 OPS, but he recently fell on the injured list, therefore removing the most dangerous bat from the lineup. The bats to watch tonight include Kody Clemens, who has supplied the Twins with 16 homers and a .500 slugging percentage, and Ryan Jeffers, who has produced a .295 average, seven home runs, and a .949 OPS in 37 games.

Similar to Matthews, the Twins have no real history with Grayson Rodriguez, so tonight will be a fresh look for both offenses.

Prediction, Props and Picks:

My favorite line tonight is the over 9.5 total runs scored at -103. Both pitchers are coming off injury scares and haven’t been impressive this year; both offenses should be able to get off to an early lead.

As far as player props go, I like Kody Clemens 3+ hits/runs/RBIs at +126. I expect both offenses to mash tonight, and Clemens is the best healthy bat in the Twins lineup. If you’re feeling more of a long shot, I like Mike Trout to homer at +328. This feels like a matchup where multiple players will leave the park, and I expect Mike Trout to get in on this action.

Bets I like:

Total runs over 9.5 (-103)

Kody Clemens 3+ hits/runs/RBIs (+126)

Mike Trout anytime homerun (+328)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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