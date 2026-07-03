The Biggest Matchups to Watch in Angels-Red Sox Series

Getting swept by the Mariners was certainly not the way the Angels wanted to end one of their better stretches of the season, but it also should not erase the progress the club made over the previous few weeks. Los Angeles showed signs of improvement on both the mound and at the plate during that run, and now they'll have an opportunity to respond against another tough opponent in the Red Sox. If the Angels hope to get back on track immediately, several key players could have a major impact on how the series unfolds.

Jo Adell Has Enjoyed Success Against Boston

One player who could play a major role in this series is Jo Adell. Throughout his career, Adell has found success against the Red Sox, posting a .289 batting average and a .929 OPS. He also appeared to find his rhythm at the plate in June, hitting .264 with a .716 OPS during his best month of the season. With his confidence trending in the right direction and a favorable track record against Boston, Adell could be one of the Angels' biggest offensive contributors this series. If Los Angeles hopes to bounce back after being swept by Seattle, a productive series from Adell could go a long way toward helping the Angels regain momentum.

Reid Detmers Looks to Build on a Strong June

Another player who could have a major impact on the series is Reid Detmers, who is scheduled to start the opener against Boston. The left-hander is coming off an outstanding month of June, posting a 2.27 ERA over 31.2 innings while striking out 30 batters. More importantly, Detmers consistently gave the Angels a chance to win more often than not when taking the mound, looking much more like the pitcher the organization envisioned. If he can carry that momentum into the series opener and deliver another quality start, the Angels will have an excellent opportunity to begin the series with a win and quickly put the disappointing sweep by Seattle behind them.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) pitches to Milwaukee Brewers players in the bottom of the second inning Saturday, April 29, 2023, at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Mjs 04292023 Brewers29 Ec583209 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ceddanne Rafaela Has Been a Spark for Boston

While the Angels have a few players who could make the difference, they'll also need to slow down some of Boston's hottest bats. One of the biggest names to watch is Ceddanne Rafaela. Rafaela leads the Red Sox in hits this season and is coming off another productive month at the plate, batting .288 with 12 RBIs in June. Still developing into one of Boston's young cornerstones, Rafaela has consistently found ways to impact games with both his bat and athleticism. If the Angels hope to take the series, keeping Rafaela from extending his recent run of success will be one of their biggest priorities.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) high-fives outfielder Mike Trout (27) after a solo home run against the Diamondbacks during a game at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. on June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another hitter the Angels will need to keep in check is Willson Contreras. Contreras has been one of Boston's most productive offensive players this season, batting .283 with 18 home runs while consistently providing power in the middle of the lineup. He's capable of changing a game with one swing, making him another difficult matchup for the Angels' pitching staff. If Los Angeles can limit the production of both Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela while getting strong performances from Reid Detmers and Jo Adell, they'll put themselves in a much better position to bounce back from the disappointing series in Seattle. The Mariners sweep may have ended the Angels' recent run of success, but a strong showing against another quality opponent would be an excellent way to begin building momentum once again.