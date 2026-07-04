Angels Aim to Bounce Back Against the Red Sox: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels dropped the series opener to the Red Sox last night, 5-2, and tonight they will look to bounce back at Angel Stadium. The young left-hander Sam Aldegheri gets the start tonight, where he will continue to look to cement himself as a major-league caliber starter. Aldegheri will duel the veteran right-hander Sonny Gray, who comes into tonight as one of the hottest arms in baseball.

Angels vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Red Sox -1.5 (+100)

Angels +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline:

Red Sox (-171)

Angels (+140)

Total:

8.5: Over (-108), Under (-110)

Can the Angels Offense Solve Sonny Gray?

Sonny Gray comes into tonight with a 9-1 record, 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 75 Ks over 83.2 innings of work. He’s somehow been even better recently, with a 7-0 record and a 2.08 ERA over his last 10 starts. In his last start, he carried a no-hit bid into the 8th inning against their division-rival Yankees. Gray is 6-5 in his career against the Halos with a 3.92 ERA over 18 appearances.

Unfortunately for the Angels, the Angels with the best stats against Gray are Mike Trout, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury, and Logan O’Hoppe, who is unlikely to play tonight after entering concussion protocol last night.

Zach Neto FOR THE LEAD in the 9th ‼️ pic.twitter.com/78cfHcuCIV — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2026

This shifts the pressure to Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Jo Adell, and Jose Siri to put runs on the board. Neto leads the Angels in homers with 18, and he hit 3 against Boston. Nolan Schanuel is a solid 3 for 9 against Gray and will have some familiarity in the box tonight. Jo Adell is only 1 for 7 against Gray, but that one hit left the park. Jose Siri is 2 for 5 against Gray, solid numbers in a small sample size. The Angels should have power, but without Trout and likely O’Hoppe, they will need the rest of their bats to step up.

Can Aldegheri Limit the Red Sox Offense?

Aldegheri has been average this year with a 4.85 ERA and 3-3 record coupled with a 1.45 WHIP and 20 Ks through 29.2 innings. Aldegheri is coming off a great start where he allowed only one run and 5 hits against the A’s over 5 innings. He has also been better at home where he holds a 3.24 ERA in 6 home appearances.

Nasty sequence by Aldegheri against Caminero, and a great challenge by O’Hoppe pic.twitter.com/a8PMW2vQ4H — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) June 13, 2026

The biggest concern is that Boston has mashed lefties this year. As a team, the Red Sox are hitting .265 against left-handed pitching. Wilson Contreras has been the biggest threat with a .276 average, .935 OPS, and 5 homers against left-handed pitchers this year. Ceddanne Rafaela is a .308 hitter with two homers in these splits as well, and he had two hits and a stolen base last night as well.

Aldegheri has only faced Boston once, where he allowed two unearned runs in just 2.1 innings of work last season. Tonight will be a real test of whether he can command the zone and avoid the big inning against Boston.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

My favorite pick is Boston -1.5 tonight. The pitching matchup is clearly in their favor tonight, and they should be able to mash a young left-handed pitcher in Aldegheri. Getting this line at +100 seems like great value in a game where the Red Sox should be favored by 2 or 3 runs.

I also like the under 8.5 runs line at -110. Sonny Gray has been dominant recently and faces a banged-up Red Sox lineup. Hopefully, Aldegheri will be able to control the Red Sox on his familiar home turf.

As far as player props go, I think Wilson Contreras 3+ hits/run/RBIs at +134 is the best value. He has mashed lefties this year and will bat in the heart of the order, so there will be plenty of opportunities to score runners or get knocked in.

Bets I like:

Red Sox -1.5 (+100)

Total runs under 8.5 (-110)

Willson Contreras over 3+ hits/run/RBIs (+134)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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