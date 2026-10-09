Angels Rebuild: Is It Time to Upgrade From Nolan Schanuel at First Base?

As the Angels continue their rebuild, they've already made some notable decisions about players once viewed as important pieces of their future, including moving on from Logan O'Hoppe and Jo Adell. With the organization clearly willing to make difficult decisions, it's worth looking across the rest of the roster and asking who truly belongs in the long term plans. When you get to first base, one question stands out, Is it time for the Angels to consider moving on from Nolan Schanuel? He's been given plenty of opportunities to establish himself, but at a position traditionally expected to provide significant offensive production, the Angels have to determine whether Schanuel is truly their long term answer or another position they should look to upgrade during the rebuild.

Has Schanuel Done Enough to Remain the Answer?

Nolan Schanuel just finished his fourth season in the majors, and by no means has he been a bad player. The former first-round pick owns a .263 career batting average and hit .276 during the 2026 season, showing that he's capable of consistently putting the ball in play and getting on base. However, his career .727 OPS begins to highlight the biggest question surrounding his future at first base, the lack of power.

Across his three full seasons in the majors, Schanuel has combined for just 33 home runs. To put that into perspective, some of the game's better power hitting first basemen can reach that total in a single season. That doesn't mean Schanuel needs to become a 30-home run hitter to provide value, but first base is traditionally a position where teams look for significant offensive production, particularly power.

That's what makes Schanuel's future such an interesting question for the Angels during this rebuild. He was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and it's fair to wonder whether the organization envisioned a higher offensive ceiling when it made that selection. Schanuel has developed into a solid major league hitter, but the Angels now have to decide whether solid is enough at first base or if the rebuild presents an opportunity to pursue a bigger power bat who could provide more impact in the middle of the lineup.

Aug 10, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) tosses before the top of the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving On From Schanuel Isn't an Easy Decision

While the lack of power is a legitimate concern, moving on from Nolan Schanuel isn't necessarily an easy decision. He's still shown that he can hit for a respectable average, and batting .276 in 2026 shouldn't simply be overlooked. There is value in having a player who can consistently put the ball in play, and Schanuel has already proven that he can be a capable everyday major leaguer.

The bigger question is whether upgrading first base should actually be a priority during the Angels' rebuild. Los Angeles has several areas of the roster that need improvement, and replacing a productive young player simply because he doesn't fit the traditional power hitting profile of a first baseman may not be necessary. The Angels could continue giving Schanuel opportunities while looking to add power elsewhere in the lineup. Unless the organization finds a clear upgrade at first base, keeping Schanuel and addressing more pressing needs may ultimately make more sense.

Aug 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolan Schanuel has done enough to prove that he belongs in the major leagues, but whether he should remain the Angels' long term answer at first base is a different question. His ability to hit for average gives him value, but the lack of power at a position where teams typically expect significant offensive production is difficult to ignore. As the Angels continue rebuilding, they should remain open to adding a legitimate power bat at first base if the right opportunity presents itself. That doesn't mean they need to move on from Schanuel immediately, but if Los Angeles wants to build a more dangerous lineup for the future, first base is certainly a position worth evaluating.