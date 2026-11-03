Angels Rumors: Why J.P. Crawford is a Great Free Agent Fix for Second Base

The Los Angeles Angels enter the offseason needing to aggressively reshape an infield that heavily contributed to a franchise record 100 loss campaign. While the front office maps out a path towards improvement in 2027, the glaring roster hole at the keystone demands an immediate, concrete answer. Young options like Oswald Peraza and Vaughn Grissom have been given opportunities, but none have stepped up to grabbed the everyday job. Rolling out the same players and hoping for different results would be foolish.

Instead, the front office should look north to a familiar American League West rival. Free agent infielder J.P. Crawford is hitting the open market after spending the last several seasons anchoring the Seattle Mariners and crushing the Angels. While he has spent the bulk of his career at premium positions like shortstop and third base, his elite baseball IQ and athleticism make him an ideal candidate to slide over to second base and shore up the Halos infield.

The Long Beach product who played his high school ball at Lakewood High is a renowned clubhouse presence who can help the Angels both on the field and in changing the team culture. Crawford would not be a headline grabbing type of signing, but he makes a ton of sense for the Angels.

Steady, Above-Average Offensive Production

When assessing the Angels' offense, the lack of consistent, professional bats behind cornerstones like Zach Neto is painfully apparent. Crawford represents exactly what the team requires: a high-floor offensive presence. Over the last six seasons, Crawford has consistently proven to be an above-average major league hitter, posting a steady 110 wRC+ over that span.



Even in a 2026 season where his surrounding lineup largely stagnated, Crawford remained a rare bright spot. He finished his final year in Seattle with a 105 wRC+, meaning his total offensive output was still five percent better than the league average. For an Angels team that rated near the bottom of the league in major offensive categories, inserting a bat that guarantees above average production would instantly add depth to the lineup.

Elite On- Base Skills to Fix the Keystone

Sep 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels' offensive philosophy has plagued them for years, particularly their inability to draw walks and prevent empty outs. The team led the entire league in team strikeouts which led them to a horribly low on base percentage. Crawford provides an immediate antidote to those structural woes.

Throughout his career, Crawford has paired a well below average chase rate with solid plate discipline. In 2026, he posted a very respectable .335 on-base percentage, driven by 64 walks in 116 games. He carries a lifetime .340 OBP, has an innate ability to work deep counts and pass the baton. Putting Crawford's patient left handed bat at second base would give the Angels a legitimate on base presence, generating more traffic on the basepaths for the middle of the order and cutting down on the team's rally killing strikeouts.

A Highly Cost- Effective Veteran Target

Sep 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the past, the Angels have handcuffed their payroll by chasing top tier mega contracts that compromised overall roster depth. Under the current front office, Anaheim must spend smarter, targeting productive, average to above-average major leaguers throughout the roster.

Crawford fits the financial blueprint perfectly. Coming off his previous five-year extension, industry experts project Crawford to command a highly reasonable short-term deal in free agency—likely around a two-year, $20 million contract. At an average annual value of $10 million, Crawford is an absolute bargain. that the Angels can easily afford.

Signing him allows the team to preserve maximum financial flexibility to target much needed bullpen arms, while simultaneously buying development time for the farm system. Add in the fact the former Mariner does not have a Qualifying Offer attached to him, and the cost is just money. Crawford brings postseason experience, an excellent clubhouse reputation, and a proven track record to Anaheim at a fraction of the cost of a premier superstar.