The Angels Stealth Trade Chip: Why Nolan Schanuel Holds Massive Offseason Value

Heading into the 2026 trade deadline many Angels players names were in the rumor mill. Reid Detmers and Zach Neto were often cited as players who could be moved (Detmers was even rumored to be moved at one point) but a fellow cost controlled player never joined the rumor mill. And again, Nolan Schanuel's name continues to stay off the trade radar. But should it?

In looking at the current baseball landscape, many contenders have a need at first base and the free agent market is notably thin. In comparing Schanuel to most of the names on the list, it is easy to imagine the younger, cheaper left in Anaheim outproducing the older free agents over the next few years.

Supply and Demand: Capitalizing on a Historically Weak Free Agent First Base Class

The logic behind dangling Schanuel is simple economics: supply and demand. The upcoming winter features an historically barren free agent market at first base, forcing desperate contenders to face incredibly flawed options. The top tier of the open market consists of impending free agents like Jake Bauers and Ty France, alongside aging veterans looking for stopgap deals.

Teams with championship aspirations like the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and even the freshly crowned Milwaukee Brewers are all entering the offseason with a glaring vacancy at the cold corner and minimal depth at the position in their farm systems.

When there are more buyers and sellers, that creates value. On his own, Schanuel is a fairly valuable player due to his three seasons of remaining club control, modest salary of about $3 million next season, and consistently high OBP. But when he fits the bill for several playoff teams, his value increases.

Schaneul is a Superior Player to the Free Agents

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) is greeted at home plate by second baseman Adam Frazier (20) and first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



When you stack Schanuel’s underlying profile against the premier free-agent options, it is easy to see why opposing general managers would be intrigued. During his 2026 campaign, Schanuel anchored himself as a premier on-base machine, utilizing his contact skills to post a stellar .352 on base percentage (OBP). More importantly for modern analytics departments, his disciplined approach yielded a highly productive 108 wRC+, proving his overall offense was eight percent better than the league average despite playing in a struggling lineup.







Compare that to the top available free agents that contenders are currently weighing. Ty France offers a respectable glove but managed a pedestrian .305 OBP and an underwhelming 91 wRC+ in 2026, failing to provide the offensive thump required at the position. Meanwhile, though Jake Bauers flashed in the post season, his volatile swing resulted in a low .312 OBP and a mediocre 96 wRC+, paired with a strikeout rate that frightens contact oriented front offices. Schanuel doesn't just edge out the free agent class; his ability to control the strike zone and keep the line moving places him on a higher tier.



Cost Controlled and Younger than the Free Agents Makes Schanuel a Bargain

Aug 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond the statistical superiority, Schanuel possesses a trait more valuable than gold to luxury tax strapped contenders: cost-controlled certainty. The 24-year old remains years away from free agency and is heavily cost controlled under the arbitration system through the 2029 season. For a team like the Yankees or Astros looking to shed payroll without sacrificing on field production, acquiring an arbitration eligible asset earning about $3 million next season carries twice the weight of signing an expensive, declining veteran.

Interim GM John Mozaeliak should weaponize this leverage. By shopping Schanuel to a desperate market, the Angels can demand a premium return—specifically targeting near MLB ready talent to add to a stacked AA team that is two years away. Perhaps, Mozeliak can land and MLB ready reliever and a prospect of note if he wants to aid the 2027 team. then turn to Jake Bauers as a stopgap.

Trading away a homegrown fan favorite is always a tough pill to swallow. However, with the significant number or holes the Angels need to fill, utilizing a trade asset at its peak makes sense for the overall health of the organization.