Angels Trade Big Board: Top Assets and Rumors Ahead of the Deadline June 21st Edition

With each passing day the Angels fall further out of the playoff hunt and draw closer to the trade deadline. The fact the team is in the AL West cellar while having two really nice pitching trade chips is a bit of an anomaly.

In the last edition of the Angels Trade Big Board there were not a lot of rumors yet swirling about potential Angels trades. Things have changed this week, however.

The Phillies are eyeing Jo Adell.

The Phillies are looking for a right fielder as they hope to compete for a World Series title. Jo Adell is an adequate defender in right field and his power bat could play nicely in Citizens Bank Ballpark. The Phillies do not have the deepest farm system but that is fine as Jo Adell does not currently have a ton of trade value.

A trade to the City of Brotherly Love would reunite Jo Adell with his good friend Brandon Marsh. The tandem was once considered the future of the Angels outfield, but that future could be in Philadelphia.

At this stage, Adell would likely bring back a starting pitching prospect like Ramon Marquez, a 20 year old in A ball with a 50 grade fastball, 70 grade change up, and developing command. Or 2025 second round pick Cabe Obermueller who is 22 years old with a 50 grade fastball, slider, and changeup.

Reid Detmers is a hot commodity.

Jun 10, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) delivers during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

If the Angels choose to move him, Reid Detmers would net them a goldmine. Detmers is on fire lately pitching to a 1.36 ERA with 39 K's in his last 35 innings. On the season, Detmers 3.68 ERA in 15 starts is also attractive.

Baseball insiders say every GM in baseball would love to trade for Reid Detmers right now. Angels GM Perry Minasian might not be actively shopping him, but offers will be made. And when you have a pitcher who is a combination of inexpensive, effective, and under club control for two more seasons the offers will be strong.

The Pirates are willing to trade prospects and draft picks for bullpen help.

Apr 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Sam Bachman (40) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On the surface it may seem laughable for a team to want a piece or two from the Angels bullpen. But Sam Bachman is dealing right now and Ryan Zeferjahn has looked good for a couple of months. Most importanly, both are inexpensive and under club control for multiple years.

If the Angels could peel away the Pirates competitive balance pick or perhaps slugging third base prospect Murf Gray in exchange for Bachman, they would be wise to consider it. This year's draft is not considered to be great at the top but it is considered to be deep in college talent.

Gray is a true third baseman out of Fresno State with light tower power and nice athleticsim around the bag. He would add a solid bat to a system that desperately needs bats.

Perry Minasian may not have the authority to make big trades.

Oct 22, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian speaks during a press conference at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Having an entire front office and coaching staff as lame ducks is less than ideal and highly unusual. But when a franchise is owned by Arte Moreno and riding the longest playoff drought in the sport, odd nonsensical things are to be expected.

Minasian might simply not have the authority to make a big trade. Nor might he have the acumen. After all, Perry's lack of ability to find and develop talent is a huge reason why the Angels are in last place.

Most owners do not trust an executive they are about to let go to make big decisions. Which really begs the question as to why Minasian is still employed. Then again, if Arte is hesitant to pay one quality GM he probably does not want to pay two bad ones.