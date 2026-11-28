

With the St. Louis Cardinals reportedly open to trading 25 year old center fielder Victor Scott II, the Los Angeles Angels might initially look like a natural fit given their glaring need for outfield defense, particularly in center field. However, Anaheim has zero reason to give up even minor trade capital for Scott—because the Angels already have virtually the exact same player in-house in Bryce Teodosio, and their real focus should remain on landing a true two-way upgrade like Jarren Duran once new ownership is in place.

Fixing a Major Defensive Weakness



As we highlighted in our 2026 Angels defensive review, Anaheim’s team glovework was abysmal during its 62-100 campaign, finishing near the bottom of baseball at -39.8 Defensive Runs Saved per FanGraphs. With Mike Trout shifting to a corner outfield spot and designated hitter role in 2027, finding reliable center field coverage is a paramount concern.



According to The Athletic, St. Louis is listening on offers for Scott as the Cardinals look to clear roster space while seeking low-cost pitching arms. On paper, Scott fits the defensive mold: he posted +4 Outs Above Average in limited 2026 action after ranking third among all MLB outfielders with +17 Outs Above Average in 2025, backed by 97th-percentile sprint speed (29.7 ft/sec).



The problem is his bat. Scott slashed just .193/.270/.253 with two home runs and a .523 OPS across 80 big-league games in 2026, bringing his career MLB line to .203/.280/.283 over 813 plate appearances. He doesn't even offer platoon value—hitting just .156 against right-handers in 2026 while carrying a career .554 OPS against lefties.

The Angels Already Have Their Own Victor Scott II

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Bryce Teodosio (22) makes a sliding catch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Before picking up the phone to call St. Louis, the Angels only need to look at their own roster. In 27 year old Bryce Teodosio, Anaheim already possesses an elite defensive fourth outfielder with top of the scale speed and virtually identical limitations at the plate:





Comparable Elite Glovework: Just as Scott racked up +17 OAA in 2025 and +4 OAA in 2026, Teodosio has been equally successful on a per-inning basis—posting +9 OAA in just 406 innings in 2025 (eighth among all MLB center fielders) and +3 OAA across 202.1 outfield innings in 2026.

Just as Scott racked up +17 OAA in 2025 and +4 OAA in 2026, Teodosio has been equally successful on a per-inning basis—posting +9 OAA in just 406 innings in 2025 (eighth among all MLB center fielders) and +3 OAA across 202.1 outfield innings in 2026. Identical Sprint Speed: Teodosio clocked 29.6 ft/sec in 2026 (96th percentile), practically mirroring Scott’s 29.7 ft/sec (97th percentile).

Teodosio clocked 29.6 ft/sec in 2026 (96th percentile), practically mirroring Scott’s 29.7 ft/sec (97th percentile). Same Bottom of the Order Bat: Teodosio owns a career .200/.246/.273 slash line (.518 OPS) over 238 MLB plate appearances—nearly indistinguishable from Scott’s .203/.280/.283 (.563 OPS). While Scott draws a few more walks and steals more bases, neither can be penciled in as an everyday starter without creating an automatic out.

As far as MLB players go, these two are the living embodiement of the Spider Man meme.

Saving the Ammo for Jarren Duran

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) makes a catch during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Instead of making a redundant depth trade for Scott, the Angels should let Teodosio handle the all glove, no bat role while waiting for Stan Kroenke's ownership group to receive formal approval. Once the new regime is in place and the front office has the green light for significant moves, Anaheim can pursue a legitimate starting center fielder.



As we detailed when breaking down how adding Jarren Duran would transform the Angels outfield defense and lineup, bringing in the Long Beach State product upgrades Anaheim on both sides of the ball. Even though Boston tendered Duran a contract, the Red Sox's outfield logjam still leaves him as a prime trade candidate. Coming off a down 2026 season (.207/.266/.361 with 20 homers and 21 steals), Duran is just two years removed from an MVP-caliber 2024 campaign (.285 AVG, .834 OPS, 21 HR, 34 SB) and comes with two years of control.

With Bryce Teodosio already filling the glove-and-speed role in Anaheim, passing on Victor Scott II and keeping the focus squarely on Jarren Duran is the clear smart play.