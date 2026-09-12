Angels Turn to Ureña to Answer Back in Washington: How to Watch, Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels dropped yesterday’s series opener to the Nationals after choking a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning. Mike Trout hit his 21st home run of the year while Christian Moore drove in two runs himself. Tonight, the Angels turn to one of their most reliable starters, Walbert Ureña, to duel against Andrew Alvarez and try to even the series.

How to Watch Angels vs. Nationals

The Angels and Nationals continue their series Saturday, September 12, at 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The game will air on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, for Angels viewers, while Nationals fans can watch through the team’s local broadcast.

Angels vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels -1.5 (+160)

Nationals +1.5 (-195)

Moneyline:

Angels: (-102)

Nationals: (-118)

Total:

8: Over (-115)/Under (-105)

Can the Angels Break Through Against Andrew Alvarez?

Despite his 2-6 record, Alvarez is putting together a solid season, holding a 3.60 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 91 Ks over 95 innings, and has allowed only five home runs this year. Alvarez has pitched well recently too, posting a 3.16 ERA over his last five appearances. There isn’t a lot of matchup data between Alvarez and the current Angels lineup, making this a unique matchup to watch. Mike Trout definitely remains one of the biggest bats to watch after the series opener, as well as Zach Neto, who holds 25 homers and 72 RBIs coming into tonight.

Mike Trout hits home run No. 21! pic.twitter.com/oKoUJ9NBBl — MLB (@MLB) September 11, 2026

Can Walbert Ureña Keep Rolling Against Washington?

Ureña has become one of the brightest spots on the Angels roster during his rookie campaign. He comes into tonight with a 9-10 record, 2.74 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 124 Ks over 131.1 innings. He is coming off of a great outing against the Pirates where he allowed just one run and three hits over eight innings. This is Ureña’s first appearance against the Nationals, so it will be the first time the Nationals lineup has seen him. James Wood is the biggest bat to watch in the Nationals lineup as he holds 30 homers and an OPS above .900; CJ Abrams is another bat to watch as he puts together a strong offensive season.

Walbert Ureña, Sick 101mph Sinker. 🤒 pic.twitter.com/vfKIJ0KaTZ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 6, 2026

Prediction, Props, and Picks

My favorite bet tonight is Angels moneyline at -102. Ureña gives the Halos a great starting-pitching advantage, and getting even money for a pitcher with a 2.74 ERA is great value. I also like the under 8 total runs line at -105 because I believe in both pitchers' ability to limit the long ball.

Bets I like:

Angels Moneyline (-102)

Total Runs Under 8 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.