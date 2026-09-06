Angels Look to Take Series in Pittsburgh Behind Walbert Ureña: How to Watch, Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels got a much-needed bounce-back win last night against the Pirates, evening the series after being shut out in the opener. Zach Neto went 3-for-5 while Yusei Kikuchi tossed six scoreless innings to lead the team to victory. Tonight, rookie standout Walbert Ureña takes the mound against one of the premier arms in baseball, Paul Skenes.

How to Watch Angels vs. Pirates:

The Angels and Pirates finish their three-game series today, September 6, at 1:35 p.m. ET/10:35 a.m. PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The game will air on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, for Angels viewers and SportsNet Pittsburgh for Pirates viewers.

Angels vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-137)

Pirates -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline:

Angels +163

Pirates -198

Total:

7: Over (-120)/Under (-101)

Can the Angels Break Through Against Paul Skenes?

The Angels showed life last night, tallying 12 hits, but Skenes presents a much tougher matchup. Skenes enters tonight with a 9-11 record, 3.97 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 179 Ks over 149.2 innings, giving him an elite 10.8 K/9 despite his down year. Zach Neto holds 23 homers on the year and has handled the Pirates well in his career, going 8-for-28 with 3 homers and a .929 OPS. Neto also holds 188 Ks on the year, which is definitely more than he’d like and puts him at risk against a talented arm like Skenes’. Moisés Ballestero is one of the few current Angels with experience against Skenes; Ballestero has gone 1-for-4 with Ks against him.

Zach Neto and Mike Trout highlights for your feed 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pojD2YPO9s — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 1, 2026

Can Walbert Ureña Continue His Impressive Rookie Season?

Despite the disappointing year record-wise, Walbert Ureña has been a huge bright spot for the Angels and is becoming one of the most reliable starters in baseball. Ureña holds a 9-9 record, 2.85 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 120 Ks over 123.1 innings. The biggest bat Ureña will have to keep in check tonight is Oneil Cruz, who is hitting .267 on the year with 17 homers, 58 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases in 80 games. Cruz has also crushed the Angels, going 9-for-23 with 2 homers over 5 career games. Another bat to watch is Bryan Reynolds, who is hitting .263 with 15 homers and went 3-for-2 with a homer yesterday. Since Ureña is a rookie, there aren't any matchup-specific stats.

Walbert Ureña, 100mph Fastball and 94mph Changeup, Individual Pitches + Overlay. pic.twitter.com/fqj3MIZZcc — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 1, 2026

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

My favorite bet tonight is under 7 total runs at -101. I expect Skenes to thrive tonight given his immaculate strikeout stuff going up against a lineup that has proven all year they struggle with swinging and missing. Ureña is also a very consistent starter who will keep this Pirates lineup from having explosive innings. As far as player props go, I would take Skenes 7+ strikeouts at -117. I expect Skenes to be dominant tonight, and both these bets can be parlayed for better value.

Bets I like:

Total Runs Under 7 (-101)

Paul Skenes 7+ Strikeouts (-117)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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