Tyler Heineman isn't the Angels' catcher of the future. Interim general manager John Mozeliak already secured him when the Angels acquired Moises Ballesteros from the Chicago Cubs in the Ryan Zeferjhan trade.

As backup catchers go, Heineman gets the job done. Acquired for cash from the Toronto Blue Jays in June, the 35-year-old slashed .192/.238/.232 in 44 games with the Angels. He and Travis d'Arnaud gave Ballesteros a pair of veteran safety nets in the second half of the season as the Angels embarked on an overdue roster rebuild.

While d'Arnaud remains a free agent, Heineman ensured he'll be back in Anaheim next season by agreeing to a one-year contract worth $1,237,500. Coincidentally, that's identical to the 2026 salary the Blue Jays agreed to pay Heineman when the two sides avoided arbitration in January.

This time, the Angels didn't wait to strike a deal with Heineman, who was eligible for arbitration for the second time. MLB is expected to lock out players when the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires Dec. 1, at which point teams will be under a transaction freeze for signing or trading major league contracts.

By doing Heineman's deal now, the Angels won't wait until the lockout ends to put their top catching tandem in place.

Heineman's contract likely spells the end of d'Arnaud's time in Anaheim. The 37-year-old played only 32 games in 2026, slashing .158/.238/.237, after playing 69 games for the Angels in 2025.

A native of Pacific Palisades, Heineman played 33 games with the Blue Jays to begin the 2026 season. The Angels are his sixth major league organization since his 2019 debut with the San Francisco Giants.

Heineman ranked fifth among American League catchers this season by throwing out 31.1 percent of runners (19 of 61). He also tied for the AL lead in sacrifices (12).

In 247 career MLB games, Heineman has slashed .220/.293/.294 with five home runs and 45 RBIs.

Angels re-sign Sammy Peralta

The Angels also announced they re-signed pitcher Sammy Peralta to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Peralta cleared waivers and was outrighted to the minor leagues on Oct. 29.

Peralta made 14 relief appearances for the Angels this season, going 0-0 with a 6.20 ERA. Opponents hit .356 against him, collecting 31 hits across 20.1 innings. The left-hander walked seven batters and struck out 19.

Now, Peralta will remain in the organization and get a chance to compete for a 40-man roster spot again in spring training.