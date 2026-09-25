Angels vs. Mariners Odds, Picks & Prediction: Reid Detmers Anchors Final Road Trip



The Los Angeles Angels look to keep their positive momentum rolling tonight as they continue their final road trip of the season against the Seattle Mariners. Fresh off a 6-4 victory over Seattle yesterday, the Halos turn to left hander Reid Detmers to anchor the rotation and secure another late season win.



Pitching Matchup: Reid Detmers vs. Bryce Miller

Tonight’s game features a compelling matchup on the mound. Reid Detmers (6-8, 3.47 ERA) takes the hill for the Angels. Detmers has anchored the Angels' pitching staff through a grueling second half of the 2026 campaign. His 2.05 ERA in his last dozen starts demonstrates his progress, making him a critical building block for the 2027 rotation and perhaps beyond.







Rolling out Detmers after he has already eclipsed his inning totals of the previous two seasons combined is foolish at this point, but the Angels are doing it anyway.

He will face off against Seattle’s Bryce Miller (4-9, 3.99 ERA). While Miller's win-loss record reflects Seattle's offensive inconsistencies, his sub 4.00 ERA and quality 1.15 WHIP shows he remains dangerous. The Angels’ bats must strike early to rattle the right-hander on his home turf.





Youth Movement in Focus

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Denzer Guzman (23) celebrates with team mates after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



With the postseason out of reach, the focus remains firmly on development. Rookie sensation Christian Moore continues to turn heads, showcasing the tools that make him a future cornerstone. Alongside Moore, young players like Denzer Guzman and Vaughn Grissom are using these final games as a final audition for 2027 roster security.

Angels vs. Mariners Betting Odds



If you are looking to place a wager on tonight's AL West matchup, here are the latest lines direct from the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Currently the Mariners are a slight favorite on the moneyline at -120 while the Angels are an even +100. On the run line, if you add 1.5 runs to the Angels total that prices at -200 while taking 1.5 runs off Seattle's total nets you a +165 wager. As far as the over/under of 7.0 runs scored, the over prices at -102 with the under -118.

My Favorite Prop Bet

Sep 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Reid Detmers: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-139). Detmers has struck out 204 batters in 179 innings this season and the Mariners offense has struggled all year. Just 10 days ago Detmers struck out 8 Mariners in 6 innings.







Game Information & How to Watch

First pitch from T Mobile Ballpark is scheduled at 7:10 and the game can be watched on Angels Baseball TV.

Betting odds are subject to change.

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