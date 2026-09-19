Angels vs. Twins Pitching Matchup: Can Halos Force Series Edge at Angel Stadium?



The Los Angeles Angels host the Minnesota Twins tonight at Angel Stadium in the third installment of their four game series. After splitting the first two games—including a thrilling 10-inning walk-off victory for the Halos followed by a dominant bounce-back shutout from Minnesota—tonight’s matchup is a pivotal swing game.





With the season winding down, the Halos (59-95) are looking to evaluate young talent and finish strong in front of the home crowd on a special Team Photo giveaway night. In the other dugout, the Twins had better hopes than a 72-82 record this season and are looking to finish the year with some momentum to build on for next year.

Reid Detmers vs. Joe Ryan: Strategic Pitching Matchup and Historic Success

Reid Detmers has been nothing short of electric at home this season. He's pitched like an ace overall, but in the friendly confines of the Big A. In 104 innings pitched at home, Detmers has a WHIP of 0.99 with 122 strikeouts against only 24 walks. Batters are hitting a miserable .210/.259/.33 against him.

For comparison's sake Mariano Rivera's career WHIP was nearly identical at an even 1.000. At this point in time the Angels should likely look to shut Detmers down for the season as he has pitched more in 2026 than in the previous two years combined.

Joe Ryan will take the bump for the Twins. His sub 4.00 ERA should improve against an Angels offense that struggles to score runs. The Angels have the most strikeouts in baseball with 1468 and Ryan should be able to pad his K total tonight.

Walker Jenkins is Having a Great Series for the Twins

Sep 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins (11) is greeted after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Twins fans look back on 2026 the highlight will be the promotion of top prospect Walker Jenkins. He cracked a game tying two run, two out home run off Ben Joyce on Thursday night and followed that up with three hits last night. The talented outfielder is showing why he topped prospect lists on his way up the ladder. Seeing how Reid Detmers handles the left handed hitter will one of the most interesting elements of this game.

BetMGM Game Outlook

Money Line: Twins -110 Angels -109

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+155) Angels +1.5 (-190)

Over/Under: 7.5 Runs Over/Under (-110)

How to Watch the Game

First pitch is scheduled for 6:38 PM and there are plenty of tickets available. If you can not make it to the Big A to experience the greatly improved post Arte vibe, tune in to Angels TV or MLB.TV with the Angels package.