Angels vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, & Picks: Will L.A. Stave Off 100 Losses Tonight?



The Los Angeles Angels continue their final American League West road trip of the season tonight as they face off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. With the 2026 regular season rapidly drawing to a close, both squads are looking to finish on a high note.

The Angels (62-98) are riding the momentum of a two-game winning streak, desperate to keep stacking victories and officially avoid a franchise record 100 loss season. A win tonight woud ensure the Angels avoid the dubious feat.

Meanwhile, the host Mariners (74-86) look to rebound in front of their home crowd after drop off performances earlier in the week. Seattle was one game away from the World Series last year and is wrapping up a disapointing 2026 campaign. Beating a division rival would at least give the team some small joy as the season winds down.

Pitching Matchup: Ryan Johnson vs. Kade Anderson



Tonight's pitching matchup features a battle of young arms trying to cement their roles for the 2027 season. The Angels will send right-hander Ryan Johnson (5-9, 4.95 ERA) to the mound. Johnson has shown a great deal of promise recently, allowing one earned run or fewer in four of his last six starts. He already holds a successful victory over Seattle this month and will look to replicate that execution.

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Kade Anderson (13) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opposing him is Seattle’s left-hander Kade Anderson (2-2, 4.18 ERA). Anderson is fresh off a brilliant seven-inning shutout performance against Colorado, but the Angels' young bats chased him early during their last meeting on September 14. Obviously any time Anderson takes the mound fans of the two franchises will compare him to Tyler Bremner as the two were taken in consecutive picks in last year's draft. So far Anderson has looked brilliant in the minor leagues but like most rookies has been inconsistent at the MLB level.



Latest BetMGM Betting Odds: Moneyline, Run Line, and Over/Under





According to the latest BetMGM odds , Seattle opens as the clear favorite on the moneyline at -190, while the underdog Angels sit at +155 to pull off another upset. The run line features the Mariners at -1.5 (+113) and the Angels at +1.5 (-135). For those looking at the game total, the over/under is set at a modest 7.5 runs.





Bet I Like Tonight

Sep 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore (4) is doused with a sports drink by shortstop Zach Neto (9) after hitting a walk-off single in the 11th inning against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Offensives have fluctuated for both teams, but young shortstop Zach Neto remains the driving force for Los Angeles, leading the team with 27 home runs and 77 RBIs. Youngsters Christian Moore and Denzer Guzman have also been hot lately. Alongside legend Mike Trout, the Halos have enough pop to challenge Anderson if they strike early as they did two weeks ago.

Seattle counters with star outfielder Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodríguez, hoping to exploit an Angels pitching staff that ranks near the bottom of the league in most metrics despite performing far better over the last month. Expect a tightly contested battle, but with the Angels desperately fighting to avoid a historic 100th loss, taking the Angels +1.5 (-135) on the run line offers strong value for bettors.





How To Watch the Game

As always, tonight's Angels game will be broadcast on Angels TV and on MLB.TV with the Angels package.