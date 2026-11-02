Could KBO Star Si-Hwan Roh Solve Third Base?

Third base has been a problem for the Angels for most of the organization's existence and remains one of the biggest roster holes today. Last year the Angels signed free agent Yoan Moncada to a one year deal only to see him get injured and replaced by a rotating crew led by Denzer Guzman. Overall, the position produced a ton of strikeouts and rated the lowest in baseball in terms of WAR. Fixing third base is a major priority for the Angels.

Internally, Jake Munroe looks like he will seize the job in the coming years and finally give the Angels the type of home grown production at the hot corner they have not seen in decades. But until then interim GM John Mozeliak is faced with finding an external replacement. I've highlighted how Alec Bohm is a logical free agent target but his defense is far from elite an he might not want to joing a rebuilding team. Edmundo Sosa can play third base and profiles as a solid utility player.

But if the franchise looks across the Pacific, it might have its answer in Si-Hwan Roh, a slugging third baseman who will play the 2027 season at the age of 27.

Prioritizing Contact: Does Roh Fit the Angels Plan to Cut Strikeouts?

In looking at Roh's overall numbers he seems like a surefire fit for the Angels. A slash line of .283/.360/.505 with 29 home runs in 571 plate appearances would look great in the middle of the Halos lineup. The previous year, Roh popped 32 longballs and led his team to the Korean series.

Do the Eagles have the best hitter and the best pitcher in the KBO?



Roh Si-hwan is so so good and he’s locked in already in spring training #노시환pic.twitter.com/aWCZWFQ431 — KBO in English (@KBO_ENG) February 26, 2024

But in looking deeper, there are reasons for concern. Primarily, the velocity he faced in the KBO is lower than he will encounter stateside and most talent evaluators place the overall level of competition only slightly higher than the AA level domestically. So it would be foolish to think Roh would produce similar numbers at baseball's highest level.

Even moreso, Roh already strikes out more often than normal KBO hitters. His K rate jumped to 25.7% this year after averaging about 20% for the three previous years. Perhaps he sold out for power after his 32 dinger season, but if he is striking out a quarter of a time against KBO pitching he will strike out more often against MLB arms.

Does Roh's Defense Elevate the Angels Infield?

It is hard to describe how horrible the Angels defense was at the hot corner in 2026. This was surprising because Denzer Guzman was considered a glove first shortstop as a prospect and even he posted negative defensive ratings. So it will not be difficult for a newcomer to upgrade the Angels defensively.

Just how much defensive value Roh might bring is debatable. Most scouts peg him as either average or slightly below average as an overall defender. His throwing arm is his strength and is rated plus by scouts. But his lateral movement leaves plenty to be desired and limits him overall defensively.

I love how much he cares



Roh Si-hwan, you’ve already come a long way defensively! pic.twitter.com/vNOLabrDkz — KBO in English (@KBO_ENG) June 17, 2026

When he was added to Korea's World Baseball Classic team he moved across the diamond to first base so the team could play better defenders at third. So he does offer some defensive flexibility.

To be fair, an average to slightly below average defender would actually be a boost for the Angels. And that is exactly what they will get if they sign Bohm, who is also rated slightly below average with the glove.

So, yes, Roh would upgrade the team defensively but mostly because anybody would.

The Verdict: Is it Worth Signing Roh?

His contract in Korea pays him a little over $1.1 million per year and he can go back to complete the contract once his MLB time is done. But that does mean he will need a full MLB contract including a roster spot to justify making the move. That gives him a little leverage.

Some estimate it will take 2-3 years at about $8 million to land Roh this off season. The Angels can certainly afford that as an insurance policy on Munroe's development. And given his positional flexibility he could spell Nolan Schanuel at times.

But considering Jake Munroe put up a higher batting average, on base percentage, and OPS but is not yet considered MLB ready it would be foolish to think Roh can step right into the Angels lineup and be productive.

Roh should be plan C or D for the Angels this off season. A veteran like Bohm or Sosa would be preferable to an unproven KBO hitter with an elevated K rate and limited range.