Why Alec Bohm is The Obvious Free Agent Target for the Angels



The Los Angeles Angels’ brutal 100-loss season exposed several massive roster holes, but none more dire than the lack of production at third base. For interim General Manager John Mozeliak and the incoming front office, upgrading the hot corner is a mandatory offseason objective. Entering the winter market, unrestricted free agent Alec Bohm stands out as the most obvious fit to rebuild the position.







Bohm, 30, hits the open market as part of a remarkably thin group of available everyday third basemen. Because of this perfect alignment of team need and player availability, Bohm has been commonly linked to the Angels in the rumor mill by league insiders and baseball executives alike. Signing him would bring a durable, high-contact presence to the middle of an Anaheim batting order that desperately needs to solve an epidemic of K's. Examining his production over the past two seasons reveals an offensive baseline that would greatly upgrade the Angels at a position of dire need.





Alec Bohm’s Last Two Seasons

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While navigating a major first-half slump and off field noise in 2026, Bohm staged a massive second-half turnaround to prove he is still one of the game's premier run producers. His combined stats over the last two years in Philadelphia highlight his durability and consistency:

In the 2025 Season, Bohm batted .287 with a .331 on base percentage, 11 home runs, 18 doubles, and 59 RBIs across 120 games. He struck out just 82 times in 504 plate appearances.





Showcasing elite durability, Bohm suited up for 155 games in 2026, compiling a .249 batting average, a .315 on-base percentage, 15 home runs, 29 doubles, and 88 RBIs. He fanned just 88 times in 629 plate appearances. Last year Denzer Guzman struck out 78 times in only 304 plate appearances.



In comparing Bohm's production the last two seasons to what the Angels received at third base, the difference is start. Bohm's .323 on base percentage dwarfs the .274 posted by the Halos and Bohm's K rate of 15% would be a godsend compared to the Angels 26.4% clip. Bohm rates right in the middle of the pack with regards to WAR while the Angels contingent ranks dead last.









While the offensive upgrade is an absolute slam dunk, the Angels would have to accept defensive risk. According to Statcast, Bohm recorded minus-8 Outs Above Average (OAA) at third base in 2026 (and minus-11 overall across both corner spots). This marked a regression from his minus-2 OAA mark in 2025. For a team that struggles defensively, Bohm is not a massive upgrade with the glove and should continue to regress as he ages.





The Verdict

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) warms up prior to game two of the Wildcard round against the Atlanta Braves in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because he hits the open market without a qualifying offer attached, the Angels can sign Bohm without sacrificing crucial draft-pick compensation. The Angels absolutely must not sign a free agent with draft pick compensation this off season.

His consecutive seasons of strikeout rates in the 15% range would be a massive improvement on a team that led all of MLB in strikeouts. And he can platoon a bit at first base against a tough lefty or simply to give Nolan Schanuel a day off.

Beyond the raw box score data, Bohm provides the everyday durability that has completely eluded the Angels for years. Splurging on a multi-year deal for Bohm on the open market would provide a definitive anchor for the infield corner, taking immense pressure off young centerpieces like Zach Neto and Moises Ballesteros. Given his age and likely move to first base in a couple of years, he could also provide a perfect bridge to Jake Munroe, the Angels prospect of the year.

If Stan Kroenke wants to signal an immediate cultural shift toward winning baseball, signing an established run producer like Bohm—validating months of rumor mill speculation—is a logical first step.