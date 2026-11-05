How the Angels Can Completely Rebuild Their Bullpen for $20 Million



The Los Angeles Angels entered the offseason with a clear and undeniable mandate: fix the bullpen. For years, late-inning collapses have undermined starting pitching gems and wasted offensive momentum. Fortunately, as I explored in my piece published yesterday regarding the Angels' 2027 payroll outlook, the franchise is entering an entirely new financial era. With massive, top-heavy contracts finally clearing the books, general manager John Mozeliak has roughly $50 million in payroll room to completely remodel this roster.







As I previously detailed in my earlier piece regarding raiding the Dodgers bullpen, the absolute best way to maximize this newfound leverage is through targeted, high efficiency relief pitching. Front offices no longer need to hand out ruinous, nine-figure contracts to elite closers to build a dominant relief unit. By spending less than half of their available capital, Anaheim can construct a formidable core.





Here is how the Angels can secure three premium late-inning weapons for a combined payroll hit of about $20 million using projections from FanGraphs.

The $20 Million Bullpen Blueprint: Value Meets High-Leverage Dominance

The Angels, as usual, need to plug multiple holes in the bullpen. For years former GM Perry Minasian failed to establish any late inning arms and it will take time and money to fix the problem.

Ben Joyce is both wild and injury prone, so relying on him to be the closer would be foolish. And the team needs far more than just a closer. Whoever manages the Angels needs multiple arms at the back of the bullpen he can trust with a lead. That will move the young arms like Samy Natera Jr. into roles built on match ups and in lower leverage situations.

This trio brings a perfect blend of high leverage experience, postseason pedigree, and essential left handed and right handed options to the Angels bullpen. All without breaking the bank or costing draft capital.

Snatching Alex Vesia to Lock Down the Left Side

Alex Vesia has quietly been one of the most reliable left handed relief options in baseball, and keeping him in the Southern California should be a priority for the Halos. Vesia excels at generating elite spin rates and missing bats at a high clip, making him the perfect weapon to neutralize the game's most potent left handed bats.

With a ton of experience in the pressure cooker of playoff races and series, Vesia has proven he can get the big outs in key situations. His 31.2% K rate would be a godsend to an Angels bullpen that lacked strikeout ability and he can handle himself well enough against right handed hitters to not be a liability.

Projected to receive a 2 year deal with an average salary of $8 million per year, Vesia is both a high upside and cost effective pickup for the Angels.





Bringing Evan Phillips Across Town for Right Handed Stability

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips (59) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning in game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you can't beat them, sign them. The Angels should definitely double dip on Dodgers relievers by signing right Evan Phillips.

If the Angels want a proven, cold-blooded stabilizer for the 9th inning, they don't need to look any further than former cross-town rival Evan Phillips. Having spent years anchoring high pressure situations, Phillips brings the exact kind of veteran postseason poise the Angels desperately need.





Phillips relies on an elite sweeper and precise command, profiling perfectly as either a traditional closer or a flexible "fireman" to extinguish threats in the highest leverage moments. In 2026, the 32 year old struck out 31.1% of the batters he faced while walking a miniscule 5.7%. Both of those are a bit better than his career rates of 28.2% and 8.5% respectively but those career numbers would be a huge boost to the Angels bullpen.

A projected short term deal in the ballpark of $7 in AAV would fit comfortably into the Angels' budget while giving Phillips a chance to command the spotlight in Anaheim.

Bringing in JoJo Romero to Round Out the Trio

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero (33) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



To maximize a $20 million budget, a front office must find at least one high upside value play. Enter JoJo Romero and his famous beard. The hard-throwing lefty just dominated the 2026 post season and gets ground balls at over a 50% clip.





Since adopting a lower release point in 2024, Romero has revitalized his career as a sinker and sweeper heavy reliever who induces weak contact but has a penchant for giving up the occassional longball. But thanks to his excellent WHIP of 1.229 most of the 7 home runs he surrendered in 56.1 innings this year came with the bases empty.

With projections putting Romero’s valuation in the highly affordable $5 million range, he fits into the budger. But his ceiling is significantly higher. Adding Romero gives the Angels an incredibly deep, multi-layered look out of the bullpen, ensuring the new manager has an array of options late in games.

The Finished Product

Adding this trio would significantly improve the Angels biggest weakness without breaking the bank. With Phillips and Vesia anchoring the last two innings and Romero available for tight situations, youngsters Samy Natera Jr. and Ben Joyce can handle lower leverage spots. That is five quality arms that could be supplemented with the newly added Nicolo Pinazzi, Sam Bachman, and Jose Fermin.

Last year the Angels relied on the latter trio in key situations and it cost them dearly. But by moving them down the depth chart, they could be effective. Fermin's slider is a true weapon and Sam Bachman looked good most of the summer. The jury is out on Pinazzi but he did toss the longest scoreless streak in the minors last year.